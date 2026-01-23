A video circulated on X on Friday, reportedly filmed in Maine, where a woman was legally recording Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents when a masked agent began photographing her license plate.

It led to an exchange with the masked thug telling the woman he is collecting her information “because we have a nice little database,” before adding, “and now you're considered a domestic terrorist.”

The woman pointed out correctly that it is legal to photograph and record law enforcement in public spaces—at least in the United States. “Are you crazy?” she asks.

x ICE agent asked why he's taking pictures of a legal observer's car, replies: "Cuz we have a nice little database and now you're considered a domestic terrorist. So have fun with that." pic.twitter.com/IbyRqycSc2 — Ken Klippenstein (NSPM-7 Compliant) (@kenklippenstein) January 23, 2026

The video surfaced amid reports that masked ICE agents have begun employing their terrorist intimidation tactics across Maine. In a similar incident, the Bangor Daily News reported that ICE agents were seen all over Westbrook this week, warning residents and observers that “we know where you live.”

These brazen acts of intimidation by masked, armed, and jackbooted thugs in Maine signals ICE’s real desire to assert authoritarian control through fear and surveillance.