Injustice for All is a weekly series about how the Trump administration is trying to weaponize the justice system—and the people who are fighting back.

This week, we say goodbye to supposed U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan, which is great, but we also say hello to Judge Aileen Cannon, which is very not great. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also inadvertently reminds us that the only role of the current federal government is to execute President Donald Trump’s personal demands.

Lol, Lindsey Halligan. Lol.

Halligan has held on as long as humanly possible, swanning around the Eastern District of Virginia and signing indictments as the U.S. attorney despite a court telling her she was not the U.S. attorney. Earlier this month, a judge ordered Halligan to explain why she thought she could do this, resulting in a filing that the judge in the case, Trump appointee David Novak, said “contains a level of vitriol more appropriate for a cable news talk show and falls far beneath the level of advocacy expected from litigants in this Court, particularly the Department of Justice.”

With that, you will likely not be surprised that Novak ruled this past Tuesday that no, really, the court did not stutter: Halligan cannot keep passing herself off as the U.S. attorney.

Lindsey Halligan, shown last August.

Somehow, Novak was not swayed by Halligan’s argument that even though a judge ruled she wasn’t legally in her job and never had been, that somehow applied only to the prosecutions of former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Nor did he buy her whining that, since former special counsel Jack Smith may have continued to sign things as special counsel after Judge Aileen Cannon threw out the classified documents case against Trump, she gets to cosplay as the U.S. attorney. Also a nope: the usual Justice Department argument that the court has no authority to do anything Trump doesn’t like.

The DOJ also told Novak that he was impinging on the executive branch's authority by reminding Halligan of her ethical obligations as a lawyer, and that the court could take action when ethical rules were violated. Novak didn’t like that one either, pointing out that being employed by the DOJ isn't some magical shield that protects attorneys from the ethical rules everyone else has to follow.

Novak’s opinion dropped on Jan. 20, the same day that a different judge in the district published a vacancy notice, soliciting applicants for the interim U.S. attorney gig. Since Halligan is out, the judges in the U.S. attorney’s office can choose their own person for the role.

That very same day, Halligan finally announced she would be stepping down, which is an odd thing to announce about a job she never actually had. But if Halligan’s appointment as interim U.S. attorney had been valid, it would have expired on Jan. 20—120 days after she was fake-appointed.

Halligan’s attempt to do the “You can’t fire me because I quit” move is equal parts pathetic and hilarious. Regardless, we won’t have her to kick around any longer.

Maybe. Possibly.

Okay, probably not. Halligan is an extremely bad penny, and she’s bound to turn up somewhere else.

Thanks, Aileen Cannon

Judge Aileen Cannon is clutch when it comes to coming through for Trump. She has been protecting him for over a year now, keeping part two of Jack Smith’s special counsel investigation secret because Trump wants it that way.

Evidence seized by the FBI during its search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Aug. 20, 2022.

Cannon has been presiding over a case by oversight and journalism watchdogs seeking to force the release of Smith’s report documenting his investigation into Trump’s illegal retention of classified documents, which he stashed at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Cannon helpfully enjoined its release, saying she couldn’t release it while Trump’s co-defendants were still litigating their criminal charges, but the DOJ dismissed those cases ages ago.

Cannon dragged her feet so long that in early November, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit ordered her to rule on whether to release the report within 60 days, which came and went earlier this month. Instead, Cannon let Trump intervene in the lawsuit to explain how it would be unfair and make him very sad.

Now, Cannon has a motion from Trump explaining that since she voided the prosecution by inventing some new rule that special counsels were basically illegal, the underlying report can never be released. It’s a perfect opportunity for one of Trump’s pet judges to display her fealty by protecting him yet again.

The New York Times grows a spine

The New York Times is pushing back against the comically broad discovery demand issued by Trump in one of his numerous private lawsuits. This is the one where he wants $15 billion from the Times, alleging they defamed him by writing about him, essentially. How dare they.

The New York Times building in New York City.

This is the case where the court threw out Trump’s original complaint, an 85-page whine about all his grievances, including how he didn’t get enough credit for “The Apprentice.” Trump refiled a shorter complaint, one that the Times has moved to dismiss, pointing out that the new complaint still doesn’t meet the basic requirements of a defamation claim: identifying specific false statements of fact and why they are untrue. The Times also asked that, if the court won’t dismiss the case, it be transferred out of the Middle District of Florida because the allegations all relate to conduct that occurred in New York, where The New York Times is based.

While the motions to dismiss are pending, Trump is desperately trying to keep the case in Florida, demanding that the Times cough up information on readership metrics, printing, warehousing, and more. Trump seems to think that if the Times sold enough newspapers in Florida, he gets to keep the case there.

The Times wants discovery stayed while the court rules on the motions to dismiss so that they’re not jammed up, providing burdensome reams of irrelevant sales material for a case that will get thrown out or moved to the correct venue.

The mere fact that Trump has tried to push these onerous discovery demands while those motions are pending makes it pretty clear that this is designed to harass the Times, which is all these broadsides against the media are really about. Well, that and getting those media companies to give him millions of dollars to “settle” these spurious claims.

Is it good when a judge says your arguments are ‘futile’?

Because that’s what a federal judge just told the Trump administration about its attempt to keep recycling the same arguments about why it can withhold billions from sanctuary cities.

The administration has been fighting this tooth and nail since last February, arguing not just that his administration can defund sanctuary cities but can also punish local officials in sanctuary jurisdictions for obstructing justice. And the plaintiffs have won again and again, so much so that the judge on the case, William H. Orrick, sounds a wee bit exasperated that the administration keeps trotting out arguments it has already rejected.

The administration sought to get the case dismissed by arguing that a court can’t actually rule on its attempts to yank money from sanctuary jurisdictions, a move that very much did not work.

Now, the plaintiffs can proceed with their lawsuit—well, until the next time the Department of Justice throws a monkey wrench in everything.

The whole administration works for Donald Trump, private citizen

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, shown in December.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt had a revealing slip of the tongue when issuing a straight-up threat to CBS from her official government perch.

After CBS taped a 13-minute interview with Trump as part of their overall efforts to suck up to him, Leavitt relayed to “CBS Evening News” anchor Tony Dokoupil that Trump said, “Make sure you guys don’t cut the tape, make sure the interview is out in full.” When Dokoupil said CBS was already planning to do that, Leavitt upped the ante: “He said, ‘If it’s not out in full, we’ll sue your ass off.”

In short, Leavitt used her official role to threaten a major network into bowing to Trump, or else get sued.

Trump, of course, has already sued CBS over a similar complaint about the network editing an interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris rather than running it in its entirety. CBS gave Trump a cool $16 million bribe to “settle” this with Trump, the private citizen.

Leavitt’s remarks are a new frontier in lawlessness, however. She's either saying that the government itself will take official action against CBS if Trump doesn’t get his way, or she’s saying there is no real daylight between official Trump and private Trump, so his personal lawsuits are blessed by the administration. Both of these are very bad!