Most of the week’s news came out of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where President Donald Trump embarrassed himself and the country.

There’s a good chance that decades from now, in classrooms around the world, children will be learning about how a man, unable to string together a single coherent sentence, was president of the United States—marking the end of our time as a respected world superpower.

And it was all caught on video.

Trump repeatedly confuses Greenland for Iceland

Trump's largely incoherent speech at the World Economic Forum is unlikely to quell the growing questions about his mental fitness after he flubbed the name of the arctic territory he wants to conquer.

‘F-ck off’: Danish leader has had it with Trump’s Greenland nonsense

Anders Vistisen, a Danish member of the European Parliament, shared his opinion of Trump’s Greenland aggressions during a debate Monday, making his stance very clear.

Media lauds Trump’s Davos speech as ‘very strong’ as world cringes

Mainstream media outlets on Wednesday once again reported on a strange, rambling speech by Trump as if it were a normal presentation, continuing the tradition of “sanewashing” his rhetoric and misinforming their audiences.

Newsom rips into Trump's 'jaw-dropping' Davos speech

California Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out the plain truth about Trump’s long-winded and barely coherent speech.

Watch Zohran Mamdani go scorched earth on ICE

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani visited “The View” on Tuesday, where he reiterated his staunch opposition to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, saying it is an “entity that has no interest in fulfilling its stated reason to exist.”

'Go f-ck yourself': Hero cop calls out GOP stooge for Jan. 6 lies

Former D.C. Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone—who was seriously injured while defending the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection—told GOP Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas to “go fuck yourself” during a House committee hearing featuring former special counsel Jack Smith.

Trump marks first year back in office with cruelty and lies

Trump marked the one-year anniversary of his return to the White House with a press conference Tuesday. But instead of addressing the issues on which his administration is failing, he rambled and ranted about a host of other topics.

What the hell is Trump talking about?

Trump gave a long—and very ponderous—press conference, stepping in for propaganda princess Karoline Leavitt. It was tough to watch.

