The man that Border Patrol murdered today in Minneapolis was filming immigration agents, as he’s allowed to do, and was killed for helping a woman being pepper-sprayed by the mad king’s private goon militia.

x He was murdered by ICE for protecting a woman from being pepper sprayed. He never pulled a gun. This was an execution. [ANGLE IS FROM WOMAN FILMING BEHIND THE VICTIM GIVES WAY MORE CLUES]. FUCK DHS. FUCK ICE. pic.twitter.com/g3fVWcr4oW — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) January 24, 2026

His name is Alex Pretti, and he was a 37-year-old ICU nurse who worked at a Department of Veterans Affairs hospital. You think it can’t get worse, and it does.

This undated photo provided by Michael Pretti shows Alex J. Pretti, the man who was shot by a federal agent in Minneapolis on Jan. 24.

Homeland Security shills claimed he had a gun. He did. He never drew it. He had a license for it. Video shows the immigration goons retrieved it. Then they executed him.

x Third angle of today’s shooting of a 37-year-old male by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Minneapolis, Minnesota, clearly shows one of the agents running away from the scuffle before the shooting carrying the victim's handgun, a Sig P320. pic.twitter.com/97atyCozQP — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 24, 2026

Thank god for Minneapolis police, who aren’t playing.

x They tried to cover it up immediately and the Minneapolis police chief refused. Witnesses have been taken to police headquarters and all available off duty police have been called to work. ICE cannot be trusted to tell the truth. Congress must act now. The Courts must stop the… pic.twitter.com/IAiGbtkJpp — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) January 24, 2026

And of course, MAGA is now claiming the execution was justified because Pretti had a legally permitted gun. They were never about owning guns to protect themselves from a tyrannical government. They want guns in order to impose tyranny, and protect that tyranny from the people.

Here is Gestapo chief Greg Bovino flat-out lying:

x BREAKING: Head of Gestapo ICE Greg Bovino spews lies about the execution of an American protester, and legally permitted gun owner, by his thug forces.



Those were not defensive shots. They shot him 14 TIMES!



This is a crisis of trump's creation, by untrained, angry J6 rioters.… pic.twitter.com/anJGqr3BSX — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) January 24, 2026

And this is just the latest of a never-ending stream of outrages. Just another day in Trump’s America.

x This is a cruel disgrace. ICE agents in Minneapolis chase, tackle, and handcuff a child in the freezing cold and snow while he yells “I’m legal! I’m legal!” How does this make us safer? How does this target “the worst of the worst?” Horrifying and shameful. pic.twitter.com/PDHr6m82Oy — Steve Simon (@MNSteveSimon) January 23, 2026

And it’s not just in Minneapolis. Protesters in Maine are being targeted and threatened too.

x 🚨 HOLY SMOKES: ICE agents in Maine just photographed a civilian’s face and name and said they’re putting it in a database.



When the woman asked why, the agent’s response was basically: “Now you’re considered a domestic terrorist.”



This is intimidation. Not law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/68dEiVd2wa — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) January 23, 2026

