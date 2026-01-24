The man that Border Patrol murdered today in Minneapolis was filming immigration agents, as he’s allowed to do, and was killed for helping a woman being pepper-sprayed by the mad king’s private goon militia.
His name is Alex Pretti, and he was a 37-year-old ICU nurse who worked at a Department of Veterans Affairs hospital. You think it can’t get worse, and it does.
Homeland Security shills claimed he had a gun. He did. He never drew it. He had a license for it. Video shows the immigration goons retrieved it. Then they executed him.
Thank god for Minneapolis police, who aren’t playing.
And of course, MAGA is now claiming the execution was justified because Pretti had a legally permitted gun. They were never about owning guns to protect themselves from a tyrannical government. They want guns in order to impose tyranny, and protect that tyranny from the people.
Here is Gestapo chief Greg Bovino flat-out lying:
And this is just the latest of a never-ending stream of outrages. Just another day in Trump’s America.
And it’s not just in Minneapolis. Protesters in Maine are being targeted and threatened too.
This story has been updated to include an image of the victim, Alex Pretti, and clarify that the shooter was a Border Patrol agent.