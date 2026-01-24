The House voted on Thursday to advance a spending bill that would fund the Department of Homeland Security—along with its offshoot Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. There was little appetite to block the spending bill once it reached the Senate for a vote.

But after Saturday’s cold-blooded murder of VA ICU nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, the chances of a government shutdown have gone up significantly.

“What’s happening in Minnesota is appalling—and unacceptable in any American city,” Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement. “Democrats sought common sense reforms in the Department of Homeland Security spending bill, but because of Republicans’ refusal to stand up to President Trump, the DHS bill is woefully inadequate to rein in the abuses of ICE. I will vote no.”

And more important than his “no” vote: “Senate Democrats will not provide the votes to proceed to the appropriations bill if the DHS funding bill is included.”

Given that 60 senators need to sign on, this screeches the legislation to a halt, even if rogue Democratic Sen. John Fetterman bucks his party.

Republicans seem to understand that they’re not on firm ground, and have started talking about stripping ICE funding from the rest of the DHS funding bill, which is otherwise noncontroversial.

“I’m exploring all options,” Sen. Susan Collins, who chairs the Appropriations Committee, told The New York Times, adding that she was working with Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune.

Meanwhile, Republicans are pieces of shit.

x An assassin tried to murder federal agents and this is your response. https://t.co/4Gx5UPpc4X — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) January 24, 2026

If you ever wonder how Hitler got people to commit atrocities, we are getting an education in real time.

x An armed seditionist attacked federal law enforcement today as they were rounding up foreign invaders in Minneapolis.



The insurrectionist was put down.



Well done.



I stand with ICE as they fight these foreign invaders and their treasonous allies.



We will not stop until… — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) January 24, 2026

Alex Pretti’s family put out a gut-wrenching statement:

This undated photo provided by Michael Pretti shows Alex J. Pretti, the man who was shot by a federal officer in Minneapolis on Jan. 24. We are heartbroken but also very angry. Alex was a kindhearted soul who cared deeply for his family and friends and also the American veterans whom he cared for as an ICU nurse at the Minneapolis VA hospital. Alex wanted to make a difference in this world. Unfortunately he will not be with us to see his impact. I do not throw around the hero term lightly. However his last thought and act was to protect a woman. The sickening lies told about our son by the administration are reprehensible and disgusting. Alex is clearly not holding a gun when attacked by Trump’s murdering and cowardly ICE thugs. He has his phone in his right hand and his empty left hand is raised above his head while trying to protect the woman ICE just pushed down all while being pepper sprayed. Please get the truth out about our son. He was a good man. Thank you

A reminder for the Trump administration and its MAGA henchmen: There is no statute of limitations on murder. Justice will be done.