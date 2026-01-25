New year, same threats against Greenland from President Donald Trump—creating tension between the United States and its NATO allies. And it’s all because he didn’t get the Nobel Peace Prize.

Here are some cartoons from the week highlighting Trump’s pathetic obsession with annexing Greenland. Feel free to share more of your favorites in the comments.

Cartoon: Trumpisphere, by Clay Bennett

Originally published Jan. 21.

Cartoon: Melting, by Drew Sheneman

Originally published Jan. 21.

Cartoon: Crack in the NATO alliance, by Clay Jones

Originally published Jan. 22.

Cartoon: Mar-a-NATO, by Jack Ohman

Originally published Jan. 23.

Cartoon: Belgium, you’re next, by Mike Luckovich

Originally published Jan. 23.

Cartoon: Hardcore pawn, by Clay Jones

Originally published Jan. 23.

