Congressional Cowards is a weekly series highlighting the worst Donald Trump defenders on Capitol Hill, who refuse to criticize him—no matter how disgraceful or lawless his actions.

President Donald Trump got completely owned by European leaders Wednesday, when he was convinced to backtrack on the punitive tariffs he threatened against NATO allies—even though it appears Trump got nothing in return.

President Donald Trump speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 21.

Trump claimed that he worked out a "concept of a deal" with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte regarding his obsession with buying Greenland, but he gave zero details about what the alleged plan might entail.

It appears that after making threats and nearly destroying the NATO alliance, Trump’s so-called deal is basically just the status quo of the relationship the United States already has with Greenland—where the U.S. military has had bases for decades.

But, of course, to GOP lawmakers, Trump's dealmaking was nothing short of brilliant.

Rep. Carlos Giménez of Florida declared that Trump "GOT EXACTLY WHAT HE WANTED,” calling it, “The Art of the Deal.”

And Sen. Jim Banks of Indiana was equally effusive during an interview on Fox Business.

"The greatest deal maker that we've ever known in the White House," he said.

Meanwhile, Rep. Greg Steube of Florida claimed that Trump's detail-free "deal" on Greenland includes building the so-called Golden Dome missile defense system that Trump is obsessed with.

"President Trump’s framework for a deal in Greenland not only guarantees our protection from China and Russia, but it lays the groundwork for completing the Golden Dome, which is essential for America’s national security and a huge step forward toward a safer world for all," Steube wrote on X.

Even before Trump's TACO on his bizarre Greenland bravado, Republicans were eager to defend his insane threats and obsession with conquering the arctic territory.

During a party at the Kennedy Center Tuesday night, sycophantic Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida cut a cake that was shaped like Greenland and frosted to look like an American flag.

She later shared a photo of the cake and tagged Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, a clear act of antagonization.

An image of a Greenland-shaped cake decorated with frosting to resemble the American flag.

Days earlier, as Trump was making threats against Greenland and NATO allies, House Speaker Mike Johnson defended Trump's dangerous behavior, telling the BBC that he was merely "playing chess, as we say.”

Other gutless Republicans—who claimed that they didn’t support Trump's threats to invade Greenland—said that they wouldn't have done anything about it if he had followed through.

A cartoon by Clay Bennett.

"Look, I'm not going to get into that," Rep. Mike Lawler of New York told CNN when asked if he'd vote to impeach Trump if he invaded Greenland. "The bottom line here is the president is the commander in chief. He's well within his authorities when it comes to foreign policy."

Even Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who has been deeply critical of Trump’s Greenland fixation, blamed Trump’s advisers for the mess—not Trump himself.

“The fact that a small handful of ‘advisors’ are actively pushing for coercive action to seize territory of an ally is beyond stupid,” he wrote on X. “It hurts the legacy of President Trump and undercuts all the work he has done to strengthen the NATO alliance over the years.”

At the end of the day, Republican lawmakers are terrified of getting on Trump’s bad side.

Cowards.