Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy appeared on CNBC Monday, where he defended the indefensible by blaming the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal immigration goons on Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and former President Joe Biden.

When host Andrew Sorkin applied the mildest push back, asking whether there should be any nonpartisan investigation into the killings, it sent Duffy into an incoherent invocation of the Second Amendment.

Related | Get your Abolish ICE shirt here

“If you come to a protest with a 9 millimeter firearm, that's fine, I believe in the Second Amendment. But you stand on the sidewalk and you hold your sign,” he said. “You take that 9 millimeter and you start to engage with federal ICE officers, and then you resist arrest. Listen, I don't want anyone to die, but also this becomes very, very dangerous.”

Pretti wasn’t protesting anything. By all accounts, he was an observer, helping residents as immigration agents terrorized the city. It’s also clear to anyone who watches the videos of Pretti’s killing that the only thing that the VA ICU nurse held in his hands was his phone, which he was using to record what was happening.

Republicans, who have rabidly defended the Second Amendment for decades, are now becoming the mouthpiece for extrajudicial death penalties—handed out by poorly trained thugs who treat being filmed as proof that you’re a “domestic terrorist.”