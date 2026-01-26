A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Alex Pretti killing twists gun-rights nuts into knots

Trump goons decided that protesters no longer have Second Amendment rights. Well, some protesters.

Impeach Kristi Noem

It needed to happen, like, yesterday.

GOP happy to defend federal agents' latest execution

Republicans are cowards who are afraid of Trump and his rabid MAGA cult.

Trump team issues unhinged demands as his thugs terrorize America

The only paid agitators in Minnesota are in masks and uniforms.

Lawfully carrying a gun is grounds for death, says Trump goon

After decades of cashing checks from pro-gun lobbyists, the GOP was quick to bail on the Second Amendment.

Cartoon: Melania, the movie

Donald might not have a Nobel, but Melania is well on her way to securing a Razzie.

Virginia shows Democrats a real path forward

Democrats should look to Virginia’s no-nonsense leadership as a model for how to fight GOP extremism.

