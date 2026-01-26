The Republican Party may be carrying water for what amounts to executions of American citizens by federal immigration goons, and the Trump administration appears willing to discard its professed support of the Second Amendment in the process. But no matter how hard Republicans try to control the narrative, everyday Americans will continue to record and share the abuses and absurdities of these rent-a-gestapo thugs.

Related | Take a stand with our Abolish ICE shirt

After Border Patrol agents killed intensive-care nurse Alex Pretti on Saturday, Minnesotans are persisting in protesting Trump’s authoritarian invasion, despite even subzero temperatures.

One video purportedly shows a woman injured by a “less lethal” round while at a memorial for Pretti. While some right-wing cranks have claimed, without evidence, that the woman picked up a flashbang grenade, that would also raise questions about why such devices are being used in the first place.

x ICE fired “less-than-lethal” rounds at an Alex Pretti memorial and severely injured an American Indian woman’s hand.



Let that sink in.



They used impact munitions on people mourning the man they killed.



This is state violence. pic.twitter.com/m5kXTevQE6 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) January 26, 2026

Another video shows Minneapolis-based rapper Nur-D walking down the street during a protest when—suddenly and from behind him—several jackbooted agents run up and knock him to the ground.

x WATCH: “I HAVE DONE NOTHING AT ALL!”



Local Minnesota rapper Nur-D tackled and detained by Trump’s racist ICE goons for no reason.



(His music 🔥: https://t.co/7JVOW5DD4V) pic.twitter.com/fEI5DrtaTQ — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) January 26, 2026

One video seemingly shows Italian journalists driving behind federal agents when the agents got out and threatened the journalists with violence.

x Minneapolis at -25°C. Just watched ICE agents threaten RAI’s Laura Cappon & Daniele Babbo. "We will break your window and extract you."

This isn’t law enforcement. It’s Trump’s militia hunting journalists.



Hey Europe: Are we waiting for a reporter to come home in a body bag… pic.twitter.com/6qXqfSZk5I — Anna (@AnnaDeMilanese) January 26, 2026

And finally, as a palate cleanser, there’s this ICE dork threatening protesters with what appears to be a pepper-ball gun. The moment he steps onto ice, this rattled little man slips and busts his ass—giving us all a brief moment of schadenfreude during an otherwise dark chapter of American history.

x 🚨BREAKING: There was a serious case of ice-on-ICE crime in Minneapolis.



In the video, two ICE agents try to intimidate and assault a U.S. citizen, who has his hands up, while exercising his First Amendment rights.



But, karma comes to the rescue as one agent slips and falls on… pic.twitter.com/lJMcOPdSCN — Jesus Freakin Congress (@TheJFreakinC) January 26, 2026

Related | Impeach Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem