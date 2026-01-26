The Republican Party may be carrying water for what amounts to executions of American citizens by federal immigration goons, and the Trump administration appears willing to discard its professed support of the Second Amendment in the process. But no matter how hard Republicans try to control the narrative, everyday Americans will continue to record and share the abuses and absurdities of these rent-a-gestapo thugs.
After Border Patrol agents killed intensive-care nurse Alex Pretti on Saturday, Minnesotans are persisting in protesting Trump’s authoritarian invasion, despite even subzero temperatures.
One video purportedly shows a woman injured by a “less lethal” round while at a memorial for Pretti. While some right-wing cranks have claimed, without evidence, that the woman picked up a flashbang grenade, that would also raise questions about why such devices are being used in the first place.
Another video shows Minneapolis-based rapper Nur-D walking down the street during a protest when—suddenly and from behind him—several jackbooted agents run up and knock him to the ground.
One video seemingly shows Italian journalists driving behind federal agents when the agents got out and threatened the journalists with violence.
And finally, as a palate cleanser, there’s this ICE dork threatening protesters with what appears to be a pepper-ball gun. The moment he steps onto ice, this rattled little man slips and busts his ass—giving us all a brief moment of schadenfreude during an otherwise dark chapter of American history.
