Gisele Fetterman, the wife of Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, decried acts of violence committed by the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agency. At the same time, her husband, who has become increasingly close to the Trump administration, continues to back federal funding for ICE.

In a private social media post on Sunday that was widely shared, Gisele Fetterman discussed her history as an undocumented immigrant and the “uncertainty and fear” she felt every day as a “private chronic dread” as something that has now become a “national wound.”

“This now-daily violence is not ‘law and order.’ It is terror inflicted on people who contribute, love, and build their lives here. It’s devastatingly cruel and unAmerican,” she wrote.

Gisele Fetterman came to the United States from Brazil and lived with her mother and younger brother in a one-room apartment in New York City.

By contrast, while Sen. Fetterman wrote in a Monday statement that the two civilians recently shot and killed by ICE agents “should still be alive,” he continued to use language on immigration more affiliated with the hardline anti-immigrant right.

“I believe our nation deserves a secured border and that we should deport all criminal migrants. I also believe there needs to be a path to citizenship for those hardworking families who are here,” he added.

Fetterman rejected growing sentiment to force a shutdown of funding to the Department of Homeland Security, and added, “I reject calls to defund or abolish ICE.” Fetterman said he disagreed with ICE strategies but did not condemn the agency’s actions or the Trump administration’s pursuit of racist anti-immigrant policy.

First elected to Congress by painting himself as a progressive, Fetterman has increasingly fallen in line with the Trump administration on a host of issues in recent months, in addition to reports of his erraticness and staff turnover. Fetterman visited with Trump following his election win and has voiced support for Trump’s position frequently enough that some residents of his home state have sought to replace him.

Fetterman has ventured so far into pro-MAGA territory that earlier in January he was highlighted in a Fox News report after he slammed the growing movement on the left to abolish ICE as an “extreme” position.

“The party must resist the destructive tendencies to push extreme positions,” Fetterman wrote, echoing right-wing rhetoric often featured on networks like Fox.

Fetterman’s statement on the latest Minnesota killing occurred two days after the incident and was reportedly the last Democratic senator to do so.

“Even our state’s Republican senator has released a statement on [Alex] Pretti’s killing. Fetterman continues to be an embarrassment to PA,” wrote Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle, who represents the commonwealth alongside Fetterman.

