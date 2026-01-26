During Monday’s White House press briefing, press secretary Karoline Leavitt used the contrived "new media seat" to allow right-wing Gateway Pundit extremist Jordan Conradson to tee up a softball question about Alex Pretti’s death at the hands of federal agents.

“With respect to the shooting in Minneapolis, we're seeing massive outrage from mainstream media and the left,” Conradson said. “But I'm just wondering, where was that outrage when Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force veteran, was executed by Capitol Police officer Michael Byrd, who she posed no threat to in the U.S. Capitol?”

Leavitt responded by babbling about “selective outrage” and the “liberal biased media,” then brought up Laken Riley and Jocelyn Nungaray—two women whose murders have been used by the right to stoke anti-immigrant fervor among their base.

Pretti was killed when a Border Patrol agent shot him multiple times after other agents had pinned him to the ground and confiscated a gun he legally owned from inside his waistband. Multiple videos contradict the Trump administration’s claims that the ICU nurse who worked at a VA hospital was a threat and show Pretti holding a cell phone and then moving to help a woman who had been pushed to the ground by immigration thugs.

Babbitt was shot and killed on Jan. 6, 2021, as part of the Capitol breach when she and a slew of insurrectionists attempted to climb through a broken window and enter a hallway where congressional leadership had taken shelter. The officer who shot her had warned the mob not to further trespass, and was standing with his gun out and trained at the window when Babbitt jumped into the breach.

While Pretti was killed by the excessive force and overreach of the federal government, Babbitt’s death was the result of believing in the delusion that the 2020 election was stolen—a lie that’s still being pushed by Donald Trump.

And Trump’s Department of Justice gave Babbitt’s family a $5 million settlement for the tragedy he stoked.

