Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine claimed on Monday to have "concerns" about federal immigration agents fatally shooting intensive-care nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis—but she said she has no plans to alter legislation that funds those agents', in order to prevent more senseless killings.

Collins made the comments in a speech on the Senate floor, saying she will not move to change the Department of Homeland Security's annual funding bill in the wake of Pretti's killing. She said that tinkering with the legislation could lead to a partial government shutdown on Jan. 31, when funding for DHS and a handful of other agencies runs out. The House—which passed the funding bill last week—would have to approve of any changes the Senate makes to the bill. And the House isn’t slated to return to Washington until Monday, after funding lapses.

"The tragic death of Alex Pretti has refocused attention on the homeland security bill, and I recognize that and share the concerns," said Collins, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee and has the power to amend the legislation. During this, she bungled Pretti's name, pronouncing it “pet-tree.”

She also claimed that the DHS funding bill has safeguards to prevent further killings, including funding for body cameras and training. For her, that is sufficient.

A makeshift memorial is placed where Alex Pretti was fatally shot by a U.S. Border Patrol officer in Minneapolis.

Of course, DHS already has funding for body-worn cameras, but its agents aren't wearing them as they maraud through the streets, demanding to see people's papers and violently beating and even killing people. The funding bill may provide additional money for body cameras, but it doesn't require the cameras to be worn, so what good does that do?

The bill won't stop DHS from sending masked agents into American cities to terrorize residents, round them up without warrants, and beat or kill anyone who dares to speak up about it.

“I fought to include policies in this bill to that end: a provision forbidding the detainment and deporting of U.S. citizens, a requirement for agents to wear body cameras, and ensuring Members of Congress can conduct lawful oversight of ICE facilities. Republicans rejected each one," Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut, the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, said in a statement when she voted against passage of the DHS funding bill last week.

Senate Democrats have vowed not to vote for the DHS bill without changes, and asked for Senate Republicans to put the other department funding bills up for a vote while they work to amend the DHS bill. Given that Republicans are refusing to do that, it all but ensures there is a partial shutdown.

“Senate Democrats will not provide the votes to proceed to the appropriations bill if the DHS funding bill is included,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

Allowing yet another shutdown is a risky move for President Donald Trump and his congressional Republican majorities. Trump and the GOP lost the war on the lengthy government shutdown last year, and he would likely lose a second battle, especially since public opinion is on Democrats' side about Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Polling shows large majorities of Americans are aghast at the conduct by Trump's immigration goons, with a plurality of Americans now supporting abolishing ICE entirely.

A poll from the Republican firm Echelon Insights found that just 40% of likely voters support ICE's enforcement efforts, and a plurality (45%) say ICE's raids are making them feel less safe.

If Republicans refuse to negotiate to rein ICE in, they could see public opinion fall even further away from them.

Collins is especially vulnerable. She faces reelection in a state that Trump lost and which is now the target of its own Trump-led immigration enforcement campaign.

It will be yet another instance in which Collins says she’s concerned, then does nothing to help anyone.