Fox News host Dana Perino tried to give Tricia McLaughlin, an assistant secretary at the Department of Homeland Security, the opportunity to walk back the White House’s slander of slain nurse Alex Pretti during an interview on Tuesday. It didn’t go well.

Perino played a video of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem making false claims about the 37-year-old intensive-care nurse who was fatally shot by masked immigration agents.

After McLaughlin droned and dodged, Perino asked her directly, “Then are you standing by calling him a domestic terrorist?”

“We'll let this investigation that Homeland Security investigators are leading, the FBI is supporting, and CBP [Customs and Border Protection] is doing a separate internal investigation as well, Dana,” McLaughlin replied.

“Okay, so I guess it stands,” Perino said, before quickly moving on.

McLaughlin’s attempt to frame the shooting deaths of Pretti and Renee Good, an unarmed mother in her vehicle, as the result of a “highly coordinated campaign of violence against our law enforcement” would be laughable if the stakes weren’t so high.

While the White House and the GOP continue to defend the abuses of Trump’s immigration policy, the public backlash to these recorded executions has already led to the demotion of Border Patrol chief Greg Bovino.