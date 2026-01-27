Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois appeared on “Morning Joe” to talk about curbing the out-of-control Immigration and Customs Enforcement apparatus sicced on the public by President Donald Trump and the Department of Homeland Security.

The Democrat explained that while she believes some of her Republican counterparts in the Senate may be starting to come around, many of them seem unwilling to face reality when it comes to the deadly outcome of Trump’s immigration crackdown.

“It's almost like they put blinders on,” she said. “They're uneasy, they haven't even seen the videos,” she said, referring to the shooting deaths of U.S. citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti. “The Democrats, we've all watched every single video from every single angle.”

Duckworth’s description of Republican senators feigning ignorance about what is actually going on in the government they control echoes the House Speaker Mike Johnson’s favorite hear no evil, see no evil defense whenever he’s asked about Trump’s myriad abuses.

But that does not change the reality the rest of us live in. Public support for Trump’s bloated and violent immigration force continues to plummet, and calls from rising progressive voices to abolish ICE are gaining support among an American public sick of watching jackbooted thugs terrorize people with no accountability.

