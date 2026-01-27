The chief judge of the Minnesota federal district court is the most recent jurist who has had it up to here with the Trump administration.

On Monday, Judge Patrick Schiltz issued an order to show cause in a habeas case, where Juan T.R., an immigrant arrested during Operation Metro Surge, had challenged his detention. The order requires Todd Lyons, the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, to personally show up in court and explain why the administration doesn’t feel like following court orders.

An order to show cause occurs when the court determines that someone may be in contempt of a court order. It requires them to appear personally to show cause why they aren’t actually in contempt. In this instance, a magistrate judge had ordered the government to file an answer to the habeas petition by Jan. 12, explaining why the detention was proper, but they just … didn’t.

So on Jan.14, Schiltz issued an order stating that, because the administration had failed to respond, the court would grant the habeas petition, but only to the extent of requiring the government to grant Juan T.R. a bond hearing within seven days or release him from detention.

This order was about as minimal and friendly to the government as possible. All it had to do was conduct one bond hearing for one detainee within seven days or release him. The government did neither, nor did it bother to respond to the court.

As of Monday night, the detainee was still in custody, in open defiance of the court’s order. Judge Schiltz is not having it, because this is not, of course, an isolated incident: “This is one of dozens of court orders with which respondents have failed to comply in recent weeks. The practical consequence of respondents' failure to comply has almost always been significant hardship to aliens (many of whom have lawfully lived and worked in the United States for years and done absolutely nothing wrong).”

Perhaps anticipating how the administration will no doubt try to push back, Schiltz’s order called out the government for its infrastructural failings as well: “This Court has been extremely patient with respondents, even though respondents decided to send thousands of agents to Minnesota to detain aliens without making any provision for dealing with the hundreds of habeas petitions and other lawsuits that were sure to result.”

So now, Lyons has to show up and justify all of this. The order gives Lyons and the administration a considerable out, however. If the parties sign a joint stipulation that Juan T.R. has been released, Schiltz will cancel the hearing, and Lyons doesn’t have to appear.

It’s tempting to paint that part like a cop-out: How dare Lyons get off the hook simply if they stipulate to the petitioner’s release! However, this is actually the judge's job here: to grant the petitioner’s requested release if appropriate. This isn’t a class-action case involving multiple detainees. It’s not a case about ICE writ large. It’s literally a case about one man, one habeas petition, and one order to release him.

But let’s face it: it seems highly unlikely that the administration will agree. So now, Lyons has to go to court. Lyons has been a less visible part of the ICE terror, but that doesn’t mean he’s any less culpable.

Think of him as more the technocrat counterpart to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s propagandist. He’s the guy who wants to deport more people more efficiently, stating that ICE needs to “get better at treating this like a business” and deportation should be “like Amazon, trying to get your product delivered in 24 hours.” Apparently, that efficiency doesn’t extend to answering court orders.

Schiltz is not exactly the judge one would expect to be the vanguard of a fight against the excesses of the Trump administration. He’s a George W. Bush appointee who clerked for Justice Antonin Scalia not once but twice and worked at not one but two Catholic law schools. But the administration’s efforts in Minnesota have been so patently lawless that this isn’t even the first case where Schiltz had to call the government out.

Though the administration has shown zero interest in investigating or prosecuting federal agents who attack and murder Minnesotans in broad daylight, it has shown a ton of interest in investigating and prosecuting those who protest against it.

Last Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s office in Minnesota presented eight arrest warrants to a federal magistrate over a weekend protest at Cities Church, where the pastor heads the ICE field office. The magistrate issued three, but declined the remainder as lacking probable cause, including one for Don Lemon, who apparently committed the crime of covering a protest.

Rather than try to beef up the affidavit or present the case to a grand jury for indictment, the government instead demanded that Schiltz review the magistrate judge’s decision.

That’s not just basically unheard of, but literally unheard of. Schiltz promptly reached out to multiple federal judges to find out if they had ever heard of this: “I have surveyed all of our judges—some of whom have been judges in our district for over 40 years—and no one can remember the government asking a district judge to review a magistrate judge’s denial of an arrest warrant.”

Despite that, Judge Schiltz actually didn’t give the government a hard “no.” He just told the U.S. Attorney’s office he needed to talk with the rest of the court and see briefing from the parties on his authority to review the magistrate’s refusal to issue warrants.

Instead, the administration raced to the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals, demanding that it order a lower court judge to issue the five arrest warrants immediately. The appellate court declined to do so, but there’s no way that will put an end to the administration’s attempts to lock up protesters and journalists.

Schiltz joins a number of his lower court brethren in cases across the country where judges are desperately trying to do the right thing.

The chief judge of the federal district court in Washington, D.C., James Boasberg, has been tireless in his efforts to not just get to the bottom of the administration’s illegal, dead-of-night deportations of Venezuelans to CECOT but also to hold the administration in contempt for ignoring his orders.

In Maryland, U.S. District Judge Paula Xenis ensured that Kilmar Abrego Garcia was released from custody and has kept working to ensure the government doesn’t just rearrest him. And in Chicago, U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis kept pushing back against ICE’s violence there, ordering Border Patrol chief Greg Bovino to appear daily to explain his actions. That order was ultimately stayed by the appellate court, leaving Bovino to go terrorize Minnesota instead, but that’s no fault of Ellis.

All of these judges are trying to hold fast to the rule of law, even as the conservatives on the Supreme Court keep stepping aside to let the administration ignore it. There’s no doubt that it must feel Sisyphean, but it is noble nonetheless.

