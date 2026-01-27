President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that “you can’t have guns,” in response to a question about intensive-care nurse Alex Pretti, whom federal agents fatally shot over the weekend.

Pretti had been carrying a firearm, though he did not reach for it at any point as agents wrestled him to the ground. An agent even secured Pretti’s firearm before his fellow agents fired the first shot. Pretti was legally permitted to carry a concealed firearm.

But none of that mattered to Trump.

“With that being said, you can’t have guns. You can’t walk in with guns. You just can’t,” Trump said about the killing, during a press gaggle near Marine One on Tuesday. “But it’s just a very unfortunate incident.”

Second Amendment extremists everywhere must be up in arms—both figuratively and literally—after they’ve spent decades claiming that Democrats like former President Barack Obama wanted to take away everyone’s guns.

Or they’re not, because it seems their belief in a Second Amendment wasn’t predicated on actual values.