We are the company we keep, and that is never more clear than when we look at who President Donald Trump surrounds himself with. Katie Miller, a former political adviser to President Donald Trump and Homeland Security adviser Stephen Miller’s wife, was quick to slam a “woke and deeply leftist” tweet Monday to prove a point. However, while Miller’s podcast might be getting some attention, her own personal reading comprehension could use some attention as well.

“I try to not talk about politics. I generally believe the best way I can serve the world is as a non-partisan expert, and my genuine beliefs are quite moderate. So the bar is very high for me to comment," Anthropic founder Chris Olah wrote via X over the weekend, referring to the killing of Alex Pretti. "My deep loyalty is to the principles of classical liberal democracy: freedom of speech, the rule of law, the dignity of the human person."

Miller, in a head-scratching response, used Olah’s words to justify why artificial intelligence is too “woke” as Anthropic is a AI safety and research company.

“​​If this is what they say publicly, this is how their AI model is programmed,” she wrote. “Woke and deeply leftist ideology is what they want you to rely upon.”

x Co-Founder of Anthropic: “My deep loyalty is to the principles of classical liberal democracy.”



If this is what they say publicly, this is how their AI model is programmed.



Woke and deeply leftist ideology is what they want you to rely upon. https://t.co/OkyxhOPiRU — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) January 26, 2026

But Miller must have slept through her political science classes, or her years as a political adviser, because liberal democracy isn’t inherently liberal just because it has the word in it.

And the internet, doing what it does best, graciously reminded Katie of that as well.

“Yes, we're very aware that you and your husband hate America's system of liberal democracy that's built on free elections, the rule of law, equal rights, and the freedom of speech, assembly, press, and religion,” tweeted “Pod Save America’s” Jon Favreau.

The thing is, Miller’s anti-immigrant husband does have a track record of sharing some questionably anti-democratic views. From wanting to do away with habeas corpus to freezing up on air after saying that Trump has “plenary authority,” the two make quite a couple.

However, in Katie’s case, this is more an issue of jumping to fearmongering or, maybe, just plain ignorance.

Even Elon Musk’s far-right-leaning platform, fit with community-provided fact-checking notes, provided corrective context to her tweet.

“‘Classical liberal democracy’ means the basic ideas America was founded on: personal freedom, people treated equally under the law, free speech, and government that stays out of your life as much as possible,” the note read. “These ideas are closer to modern conservative views, not woke ones.”

And while it’s one thing for misinformation to go viral on social media, it’s completely different when your own party line is urging you to check your definition. Then again, this is the party that bans books.