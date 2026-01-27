A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Democrats have a real shot at flipping this state’s Senate seat

Alaska’s Mary Peltola may have coin-flip odds here.

Top deportation goon gets ejected from Minnesota

We’re not going to miss him or that stupid cosplay military coat.

Despite 'concerns,' Susan Collins won't stop ICE from killing citizens

At least she’s not completely callous.

Cartoon: The followers too

They certainly have something in common.

Are you protecting your neighbors? FBI director wants to probe your chats.

A totally reasonable investigation from a totally credible source.

DHS shill won't walk back calling Alex Pretti a 'domestic terrorist'

This spokeswoman is in serious need of media training.

Push to abolish ICE takes root in unexpected circles

When you’ve lost the football subreddits …

Lower court makes big play to rein in Trump's lawlessness

Even conservative judges are getting fed up.

