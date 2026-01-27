The Department of Homeland Security remains steadfast in its refusal to acknowledge or address the abuses being committed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Minneapolis and across the country. But as more and more videos are released, the movement to abolish the cruel and bigoted agency grows.

Now, some desperate rent-a-goons appear to be threatening the lives of Americans who record their activities, apparently in an effort to stop the masses from rising up against them.

One video shared shows ICE agents apparently splitting up a family. A woman is seen kneeling in a parking lot surrounded by masked men, holding a very small child and crying, asking “Why?” in Spanish. She tells good samaritans around her, “Es mi primo” (“It’s my cousin”).

x Here's what ICE is up to in Northeast Minneapolis today. Absolutely heartbreaking.



Warning: video is hard to watch pic.twitter.com/bqLXOB3Etc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 27, 2026

Another viral clip shows Minnesota congressional candidate Matt Little confronting an unmarked black vehicle with tinted windows that had reportedly been circling around an elementary school in suburban Minneapolis. Little approaches the car and taps on the window and the vehicle speeds away. Intimidating elementary school students and staff will surely rid our country of “the worst” criminals.

x Today, I knocked on ICE’s door.



“ICE is circling the block outside my school,” my friend, a teacher, texted me earlier today.

⁰An elementary school.



After the killing of Alex Pretti and Renee Good, I know I took a risk in tapping on ICE’s window. I urge you to please use… pic.twitter.com/lO8a4zCuKu — Matt Little (@LittleCongress) January 27, 2026

Reporter Prem Thakker of the substack outlet Zeteo posted this video of an ICE goon making a chilling threat: “If you raise your voice, I will erase your voice.”

“Are you serious? You said if I raise my voice, you will erase my voice?” the person recording asks.

“Yes, exactly,” the agent responds.

x ICE agent threatens someone in Minnesota:

“You raise your voice, I erase your voice.”



From @MinnMaxShow: pic.twitter.com/uHJa28QV2Q — Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) January 27, 2026

And for a palate cleanser from all of the toxic masculinity, here is footage of some “heroic” immigration agents drinking from paper cups then mooning and giving the middle finger to protesters gathered outside their hotel. Only the best of the best from the Trump administration.

x Very professional boys pic.twitter.com/7BZggnqB8z — Laura Jedeed (@LauraJedeed) January 27, 2026

The Trump regime is using its ICE goons to target and terrorize immigrants—deploying the military into our cities to intimidate and abuse immigrants and American citizens. Click here to support immigrant rights now!