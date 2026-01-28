Jan. 28 marks the 40th anniversary of the Space Shuttle Challenger explosion, which claimed the lives of its seven crew members. I was in elementary school at the time, but my memory is not one from inside of a classroom—it’s from the television den in my grandmother’s apartment in New York City.

We had all learned about Christa McAuliffe, the high school teacher from Concord, New Hampshire, who was set to become the first civilian to travel into the wild blue yonder. In the weeks and months leading up to launch, she had done extensive media appearances, promoting education and the importance of dreaming big.

That day 40 years ago, I was out sick from school, and my grandmother was feeding me a snack as we watched the launch together on television. A little over a minute into the flight, there was a sudden burst as smoke and fire appeared and seemingly two rockets shot off in different directions. I remember thinking, “That seems weird,” before it became clear what had happened.

I don’t remember anything of the day after that. I do remember then-President Ronald Reagan addressing the nation that evening, though I don’t remember paying attention to it.

The astronauts who lost their lives that day were spacecraft commander Francis R. Scobee; pilot Michael J. Smith; mission specialists Judith A. Resnik, Ronald E. McNair, and Ellison S. Onizuka; payload specialist Gregory B. Jarvis; and McAuliffe, a payload specialist and citizen observer.

We remember them for the hope they carried with them.