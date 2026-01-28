Immediately following a Tuesday night attack on Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, President Donald Trump responded with a conspiracy theory about the event. Trump’s coldhearted response was the latest manifestation of his multiyear racist obsession with the congresswoman.

At a town hall event in Minneapolis, a man ran up to Omar and sprayed her with an unknown substance. The man was tackled as Omar prepared to defend herself against the would-be assailant.

Asked by ABC News to respond to the attack on the representative, Trump offered up a conspiracy theory.

“I don't think about her. I think she's a fraud,” Trump said, adding, “She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her.”

Taking their cues from Trump, several conservatives on social media echoed his allegation that the attack was “staged.”

The man who attacked Omar has been identified as Anthony Kazmierczak. Kazmierczak was a fan of Trump who made a picture of Trump his profile photo on his personal Facebook account. His neighbor told the New York Post that Kazmierczak frequently shared pro-Trump memes and identified him as a “pretty conservative guy” who “doesn’t like Omar.”

On his X account, Kazmierczak follows numerous conservative influencers—many of whom have leveled attacks against Omar—including Benny Johnson, Candace Owens, Elon Musk, and Charlie Kirk. The assailant also posted conservative cartoons attacking Omar.

He also referred to Black people in a 2025 post as “untrained, evil beasts.” Trump has referred to Somali immigrants as “garbage.”

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen slammed Trump’s callous response in a post on Wednesday morning.

“I'm relieved @repilhan.bsky.social is okay after she was attacked at her town hall last night. But Trump’s response was shameful—& Republicans should say so,” he wrote. “His baseless & racist attacks against her have no doubt endangered her. His inability to condemn the attack is appalling.”

Trump’s comment is completely in line with his considerable history as the creator and promoter of conspiracy theories, which have often been racist.

The statement was also a clear example of how quickly Trump makes easily disproved lies. Despite his claim that he doesn’t think about Omar, just hours before the attack he was ranting about the congresswoman at a rally.

x Trump on Omar: "She's always talking about 'the Constitution provides me w/ the following.' She comes from a country that's a disaster. It's not even a country. They're good at one thing - pirates. But they don't do that anymore bc they get same treatment from us as the drug dealers. Boom Boom Boom"



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 27, 2026 at 6:13 PM

“She comes from a country that's a disaster. It's not even a country. They barely have a government—they're good at one thing—pirates,” Trump said.

Trump has spent over a month straight obsessing over Omar and the Somali community based in Minnesota, leveling racist attacks against them. In fact, the decision to send ICE and other federal agents to Minnesota was based on racist conservative fearmongering over Somali immigrants, including Omar.

Omar, an outspoken progressive who has consistently rebuked Trump’s actions and policies, has been the target of his ire for years. Trump has made constant attacks on Omar based on racist and Islamophobic falsehoods, such as his 2019 claim that she expressed “love” for the terrorist group al-Qaida.

Trump’s anti-Omar crusade has been amplified and fed by conservative media, most notably his allies at Fox News who have singled out the congresswoman for smears. Fox has often targeted progressive women of color, especially Black women, for their attacks.

In December, Omar told The Guardian that Trump has a “really unhealthy and creepy obsession” with her. His actions on Tuesday night further reinforced the congresswoman’s statement.