GOP Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin took time away from peddling fake medical science to speak to Newsmax about Tuesday night’s attack on Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who was assaulted by a right-wing simp during a town hall.

“Had that been a Republican member of Congress, had that been an illegal immigrant spraying something at a Republican member of Congress in Minneapolis, what would probably happen is they would release that illegal immigrant and then frustrate ICE's attempt to apprehend and deport that individual,” he said.

In Johnson’s hypothetical, a Republican is holding a town hall—something most Republicans stopped doing to avoid backlash to their wildly unpopular policies—and an undocumented immigrant risks deportation to assault them. Democratic officials, in this imaginary Republican jurisdiction, then insist that the pretend attacker face no legal repercussions. Got it.

Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois has said that her Republican colleagues in the Senate “put blinders on” when it comes to the violence perpetrated on Americans by federal immigration goons.

But Johnson, it seems, is too preoccupied playing make-believe to give a damn.