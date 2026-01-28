Rock legend Bruce Springsteen released a new protest song in the wake of the shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti at the hands of President Donald Trump’s Immigration thugs in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
“Streets of Minneapolis” is as blunt a statement as one can make, with the opening:
Through the winter’s ice and cold
Down Nicollet Avenue
A city aflame fought fire and ice
’Neath an occupier’s boots
King Trump’s private army from the DHS
Guns belted to their coats
Came to Minneapolis to enforce the law
Or so their story goes.
Springsteen, a longtime critic of Trump, finishes the first stanza of the song by name-checking the dead:
Against smoke and rubber bullets
In the dawn’s early light
Citizens stood for justice
Their voices ringing through the night
And there were bloody footprints
Where mercy should have stood
And two dead left to die on snow-filled streets
Alex Pretti and Renee Good
The Boss remains a steadfast voice against the tyranny of small-minded men like Trump.