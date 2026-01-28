Rock legend Bruce Springsteen released a new protest song in the wake of the shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti at the hands of President Donald Trump’s Immigration thugs in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“Streets of Minneapolis” is as blunt a statement as one can make, with the opening:

Through the winter’s ice and cold Down Nicollet Avenue A city aflame fought fire and ice ’Neath an occupier’s boots King Trump’s private army from the DHS Guns belted to their coats Came to Minneapolis to enforce the law Or so their story goes.

Springsteen, a longtime critic of Trump, finishes the first stanza of the song by name-checking the dead:

Against smoke and rubber bullets In the dawn’s early light Citizens stood for justice Their voices ringing through the night And there were bloody footprints Where mercy should have stood And two dead left to die on snow-filled streets Alex Pretti and Renee Good

The Boss remains a steadfast voice against the tyranny of small-minded men like Trump.