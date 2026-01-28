President Donald Trump held an event Wednesday to promote his Trump Account savings plan, where MAGA convert Nicki Minaj made an appearance.

“I don't know what to say. But I will say that I am probably the president's No. 1 fan,” Minaj said. “And that's not going to change.”

Totally normal stuff.

The so-called Trump Accounts are the latest GOP scheme to privatize Social Security, dangling a $1,000 incentive for people having children to open accounts that private firms would then use for trading.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent let the proverbial cat out of the bag during a Breitbart News event over the summer, calling the plan “a back door for privatizing Social Security.”

But that didn’t stop Trump from complaining about how he's the only president who has ever protected children’s financial futures.

“There’s never been anything like this, that’s why everybody’s talking about it,” he said. “Even people who truly hate me are making this investment.

That’s quite the claim from the leader of a political party that’s historically crushed any efforts to help children, most recently slashing health and food assistance programs that are essential to millions of children.