Remember the Epstein files? Those were top of mind two months ago, before the Trump administration invaded Minnesota, but have since fallen by the wayside. Never fear, though. The administration is totally planning to release them soon. No, you can’t know how soon. Just trust them.

In a Tuesday filing, the Department of Justice told the judges overseeing U.S. v. Epstein and U.S. v. Maxwell, the underlying criminal cases, that it “continues to make substantial progress in its efforts to identify potentially responsive documents, review those documents, redact victim identifying information and privileged information, engage in quality control processes, and prepare responsive publication in accordance with the Act,” referring to the law signed last year to force the files’ release.

This reads like a high school student trying to dress up their meager work and make it sound substantial. Did the DOJ think that detailing every step of what is a pretty standard process for reviewing and releasing files would convince the court they were working super hard?

A cyclist stops to take photos of a statue featuring President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein dancing, titled "In Honor of Friendship Month," that appeared on the east end of the National Mall in Washington, D.C., in Sept. 2025.

There’s also the fact that the DOJ was required by law to have done all these things nearly six weeks ago. Pretending that this is so onerous that the court and everyone else should be proud of how hard they are all working is ridiculous.

The DOJ’s letter also yammers on about how the administration “will continue to operate in accordance with the requirements of the Act” mandating the release of the files while also whining about how compliance is “a substantial undertaking.”

Too bad, so sad. It’s a law that must be followed.

Of course, the administration hasn’t been operating in accordance with the requirements of the law at all. The files—all of them—were supposed to be released on Dec. 19. Instead, all that happened that day was the release of a handpicked, minuscule number of files, carefully tailored to implicate former President Bill Clinton while deleting at least one released file that featured President Donald Trump.

As for when we might see all these documents that the DOJ is working so very hard on, would you like a bunch of adverbs that tell you nothing?

“The Department currently expects that it will complete these processes with respect to substantially all of the potentially responsive documents, including publication to the Epstein Library website, in the near term. The Department is not able to provide a specific date at this time,” says the filing.

Related | DOJ admits to releasing less than 1% of the Epstein files so far

Currently, substantially, potentially—there’s an awful lot of hedging there, which isn’t surprising. The administration has no real intention of releasing all of those millions of documents.

While the administration is clearly hoping everyone will just forget about the whole thing, the American people haven’t. A recent CNN/SSRS poll found that 67% of Americans think the government is withholding information about the Jeffrey Epstein case, while only 16% think the government is working to release everything.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz also hasn’t forgotten about those files, however, even as his state is under siege. After Attorney General Pam Bondi sent a threatening letter to Walz in the wake of the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, Walz said he “would just give a pro tip to the AG. There’s 2 million documents in the Epstein files we’re still waiting on. Go ahead and work on those.”

The problem is that the Epstein Files Transparency Act doesn’t have any enforcement mechanisms built in. Other routes to obtain the files, such as private litigation or Freedom of Information Act requests, still require the administration’s compliance. However, the administration ignores court orders and FOIA requests as easily as it has ignored the recent law.

The administration is stuck in a quandary of its own making. Trump and the GOP made Epstein, an accused sex trafficker, the symbol of degenerate pedophile elites everywhere, but they overlooked that the president was one of those elites hanging around Epstein. Then Bondi bragged about how thoroughly she had reviewed the files and how certain she was that there was little mention of Trump.

That’s why this pretense of the DOJ engaging in a flurry of hard work dedicated to the truth rings so hollow. The only hard work the DOJ is engaging in is keeping that truth from everyone else.