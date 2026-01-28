Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts appeared on the Senate floor Wednesday to address the violence and killings by immigration thugs continuing in Minnesota.

“To everyone who is angry, I'm angry too,” Warren said. “I'm furious, and I'm here in the Senate to fight back for you.”

She then cautioned against letting anger and fear consume the public in the wake of the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minneapolis, reading excerpts from a letter shared this week by Jessica Hauser, a former nursing student of Pretti’s.

“It does not surprise me that his final words were, ‘Are you okay?’” Hauser wrote. “Caring for people was at the core of who he was. He was incapable of causing harm. He lived a life of healing, and he lived it well.”

x "Let his legacy continue to heal" -- Elizabeth Warren reads quotes from Alex Pretti's final student into the record pic.twitter.com/lhOLRWsvmv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 28, 2026

May Good and Pretti rest in peace and in power.

Here is the full letter from Hauser: