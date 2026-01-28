A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Deluded Trump declares inflation is 'solved'

Where’s the “MISSION ACCOMPLISHED” banner?

This ICE has no business at the Winter Olympics

Milan’s mayor didn’t mince words, describing the agency as “a militia that kills.”

Trump pushes sick conspiracy right after attack on Ilhan Omar

The projection is loud.

Cartoon: Another MAGA flip-flop

Trumpers say the Second Amendment is for me, but not for thee.

Why Alex Pretti's killing broke Trump’s misinformation machine

The president’s immigration goons killed an innocent man whom his minions couldn’t “other.”

GOP senator twists Ilhan Omar assault into attack on immigrants

Stay classy, Republicans.

First special election since Pretti killing sends huge warning to GOP

Voters are fired up and ready to go.

The Challenger disaster shocked the nation 40 years ago today

We remember the fallen astronauts for the hope they carried with them.

