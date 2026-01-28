Immigration and Customs Enforcement goons are crawling across the country, assaulting and intimidating the public. Their attempt to play the hero to xenophobic MAGA minions has quickly given way to reality: They are the villains.

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey shared a video of ICE officers in St. Paul, Minnesota, continuing their intimidation campaign by targeting observers and activists and “collecting” their information.

A retired Minnesota couple described having guns pointed at them by ICE agents.

"They were obviously not trained at all. I've known many police officers in my life. These people were right off the streets,” the man said. “This is terrorism.”

x A retired Minneapolis couple who had guns pointed at them by ICE in a church parking lot.



"They were obviously not trained at all. I've known many police officers in my life. These people were right off the streets."



"They had the professional demeanor of criminals." pic.twitter.com/LyaKCjVLow — Paul Graham (@paulg) January 28, 2026

Another video showed a U.S. Border Patrol agent whose idea of self-defense is exposing just how racist and ignorant his instincts are.

x 🚨BREAKING: BORDER PATROL AGENT CAUGHT



“I can hear you don't have the same accent as me."



pic.twitter.com/prBdd53HO4 — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) January 28, 2026

There’s also footage of a warden at an ICE detention center in Nevada hiding behind a locked gate when Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford demanded entry to conduct oversight at the facility.

And finally, there’s the moment that ICE agents decided to move past breaking federal law to break international law by attempting to breach the Ecuadorian consulate in Minneapolis.