Republican Gov. Jeff Landry of Louisiana appeared on Fox News to offer up the stalest defense of President Donald Trump’s lethal immigration policy.

“I mean, I'd like to go and ask those same Democrats if they like their communities to be dangerous or they want their streets safe,” Landry said during the Thursday interview. “Do they want their children to be able to walk to school, or do they want to have to worry if they send them on the sidewalks that dangerous, unfortunate, violent things are going to happen to them?”

x Gov. Landry: "I like to ask Democrats if they like their communities to be dangerous or safe. Do they want their children to be able to walk to school or do they want to worry if they send them on the sidewalks, that unfortunate violent things are going to happen to them?" pic.twitter.com/7qImERS8QP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 29, 2026

Crime, particularly violent crime in major cities, has been trending down well before Immigration and Customs Enforcement goons were deployed across the nation. In fact, Trump has often slashed funding to programs that helped reduce violence or addressed the needs of victims.

Landry’s comments come as “border czar” Tom Homan doubled down on threatening Minnesota residents with an expanded federal presence unless Democratic officials bent the knee to Trump.