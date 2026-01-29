Don’t worry, Fox News is still keeping busy pretending that President Donald Trump isn’t royally screwing up everything he touches.

On Thursday, the right-wing propaganda network minimized a recent poll showing widespread dissatisfaction with Trump’s handling of the economy, with contributor Charles Payne arguing that the public simply doesn’t understand Trump’s brilliant work thus far.

President Donald Trump announces his first round of tariffs on April 2, 2025.

In the poll results released Wednesday, 54% of respondents said that the country is worse off in January 2026 than it was a year ago, when former President Joe Biden first left office. And 68% said that Trump hasn’t spent enough time addressing economic issues.

During a “Fox & Friends” segment, co-host Ainsley Earhardt expressed “surprise” at the poll and asked Payne—who was once fined by the Securities and Exchange Commission for shady business practices—to explain the negative sentiment in contrast to Trump’s purported economic successes.

“I think the poll really should be ‘Donald Trump’s not spending enough time messaging on the economy,’ that’s because he spent the last year trying to put the pieces in place,” Payne said. “That’s the behind-the-scenes stuff that most folks don’t understand.”

Payne went on to reiterate that the public simply doesn’t understand how “amazing that was” that Trump and congressional Republicans cobbled together the “One Big, Beautiful Bill,” which he argued would spark economic growth. The bill kept in place tax breaks for the super wealthy and cut health care coverage for millions.

“This is reigniting the greatness of America,” Payne insisted.

But Fox’s own poll shows that the public doesn’t agree with Payne’s spin, and Democrats were happy to highlight the negative news.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee noted in a press release that the Fox poll shows Trump underwater with independent voters by 60 percentage points on the economy and cited the result as evidence that “the American people are turning on Donald Trump.”

“Donald Trump and House Republicans are losing the American public, and they will lose the House Majority,” said DCCC spokesperson Justin Chermol, highlighting the possible fallout from the poor showing.

x Datawrapper Content

After a year of pushing tariffs on multiple U.S. trading partners and introducing a level of economic volatility and instability that previously did not exist, Trump has seen his support steadily erode in multiple polls.

But Trump has refused to acknowledge this economic hardship and instead falsely bragged this week that inflation had been “solved.”

An economic report released Thursday reinforced the disconnect, showing that the trade deficit has increased despite Trump’s promise that tariffs would fix the problem.

Fox’s decision to throw its own poll under the bus is just the latest example of the network stretching the truth and spouting lies in service of Trump.

For nearly 30 years, the right has marched in lockstep with Fox to hold on to power—and Fox’s willingness to ignore its own data reinforces that love affair.