A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.
Trump's border czar flexes his thuggery in Minnesota
We act like Nazis only because they call us Nazis, says Trump’s top Nazi.
Putin photo gets place of honor in Trump's White House
Dictators gotta stick together. 🤷🏻♀️
Fox News slams its own Trump polling, says Americans are just dumb
You see, Trump is doing a fantastic job—you’re just too stupid to understand!
Cartoon: Terrorists vs. wine moms
Only one of them cries over the sound of whistles.
Key promise of Trump's tariffs goes up in smoke
Looks like his tariffs are imploding before Trump can even pull another TACO.
Alex Pretti killing forces Rand Paul to make sense for once
You know things are bad when you start to agree with … him.
