A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump's border czar flexes his thuggery in Minnesota

We act like Nazis only because they call us Nazis, says Trump’s top Nazi.

Putin photo gets place of honor in Trump's White House

Dictators gotta stick together. 🤷🏻‍♀️

Fox News slams its own Trump polling, says Americans are just dumb

You see, Trump is doing a fantastic job—you’re just too stupid to understand!

Cartoon: Terrorists vs. wine moms

Only one of them cries over the sound of whistles.

Key promise of Trump's tariffs goes up in smoke

Looks like his tariffs are imploding before Trump can even pull another TACO.

Alex Pretti killing forces Rand Paul to make sense for once

You know things are bad when you start to agree with … him.

Click here to see more cartoons.