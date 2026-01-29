During President Donald Trump's Thursday Cabinet meeting, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth lavished praise on Dear Leader.

Describing the raid in Venezuela to kidnap Nicolás Maduro, Hegseth said that it was “the most sophisticated, powerful raid—not just in American history, I would say in world history.”

Trump’s Cabinet meetings have long served as a forum for his loyalists to propagandize everything MAGA by performing displays of fealty. But claiming that the unpopular Venezuela raid was more powerful and sophisticated than, I don’t know, D-Day is beyond delusional.

Perhaps the deeply unqualified Hegseth meant that it was the most sophisticated thing that he was ever a part of?