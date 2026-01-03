Enjoy these cartoons highlighting the many ways that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is the worst. And feel free to share more of your favorites in the comments.

Cartoon: Women in combat, by Mike Luckovich

Originally published Jan. 15.

Cartoon: D.E.I. vs D.R.U.N.K., by Clay Jones

Originally published Feb. 2.

Cartoon: Another leak, by Pedro Molina

Originally published May 2.

Cartoon: New Pentagon news conference, by Jack Ohman

Originally published Oct. 19.

Cartoon: Fixed it, by Clay Bennett

Originally published Dec. 2.

Cartoon: Accountability, by Nick Anderson

Originally published Dec. 3.