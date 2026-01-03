Injustice for All is a weekly series about how the Trump administration is trying to weaponize the justice system—and the people who are fighting back.

To close out the year, the Trump administration played all the hits: starving agencies of funding, leveraging government data to torment immigrants, and coddling corrupt officials. And in another oldie-but-goodie move, President Donald Trump has threatened to sue his own Federal Reserve chair.

The CFPB may be on life support, but it’s not dead yet

Though Russ Vought, the creepy Christian nationalist Project 2025 architect who heads the Office of Management and Budget, is doing everything in his power to kill the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, it’s still hanging on by a thread.

Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought

Vought has tried to defund the agency, which would have led to its permanent closure in the next few days. But funding for the CFPB doesn’t come from the usual pot of taxpayer money but directly from the Federal Reserve—precisely so it can be insulated from political pressure.

However, Vought has simply refused to accept money from the Federal Reserve, a totally cool and normal way to run a government.

Vought’s efforts are paused for now thanks to Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who ruled earlier this week that the CFPB must continue to accept funds from the Federal Reserve. But while the agency remains open, employees have been cooling their heels for months, thanks to Vought having ordered them to stop working in February.

For now, those employees will continue to get paid, and the CFPB will remain open. But that will probably last only until the administration runs to the warm embrace of the Supreme Court to get an emergency order saying that Trump gets to close another independent government agency—despite how wildly unconstitutional that is.

DOJ redoubles its commitment to suppress the vote by hiring the worst people

There are two big new hires at the Justice Department, as it continues to illegally demand that states give up unredacted voter rolls so the administration can more effectively stop people from voting against Republicans. The Trump team has already sued 22 states over this, so the DOJ really has to staff up.

Say hello to Georgia attorney Christopher Gardner, who worked closely with the architects of the fake elector plot that was hatched to help Trump illegally overturn the 2020 election.

Well, sure, believing in the Big Lie is likely a job requirement for all DOJ attorneys these days. But as a reward for his illegal efforts, Gardner now represents the DOJ in its demands for Georgia to give up its voting data.

Also a fresh new face? Megan Frederick, who worked for Cleta Mitchell’s anti-voting group. Mitchell, you may recall, was one of the most tireless and enthusiastic supporters of Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election. Mitchell was even on the call where Trump leaned on Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find 11,780 voters.”

And Frederick is no slouch herself. After Trump’s 2020 loss, she helped with the attempt to get 200,000 ballots thrown out in Wisconsin. Frederick is now in charge of handling the lawsuit demanding full voter information from Washington, D.C.

Background checks are for suckers

If you were wondering how bribe enthusiast and “border czar” Tom Homan was able to get hired, even as an investigation into the whole “$50K in a paper bag” thing was pending, wonder no more.

You can thank Emil Bove, former Trump criminal defense attorney and chief bully at the DOJ—and now lifetime judge on the Third Circuit Court of Appeals.

Bove, who never met an ethics rule he believed in following, stepped in back when he was still at the DOJ. Despite receiving information about how compromised Homan was, Bove seems to have decided to ignore it in favor of pushing through his security clearance.

In an administration led by the bribee-in-chief, Homan’s sticky fingers are a feature, not a bug. Whatever happened to that $50,000 anyway?

ICE is going to get its mitts on Medicaid data

An exceedingly not great order from earlier this week cleared the path for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to get Medicaid data so it can continue to find immigrants to terrorize. ICE can now obtain detailed information, including citizenship and immigration status, address, phone number, date of birth, and Medicaid ID.

ICE agents make an operation in Illinois on Sept. 19, 2025.

Sure, the judge excoriated the administration for “totally unclear” policies and an “abrupt departure” from past policies barring sharing Medicaid data for immigration enforcement, but the rap on the knuckles is meaningless. The administration cares not one whit if judges are mad, especially when it gets the outcome it wanted.

“Qualified non-citizens”—including green card holders, refugees, non-citizen spouses and children who have suffered domestic violence, and victims of trafficking—are eligible for Medicaid. But knowing that all of that data will get fed into the gaping maw of ICE will likely prevent eligible immigrants from enrolling in Medicaid.

Of course, for this administration, that’s a feature, not a bug.

What time is it? Time for a new Trump lawsuit threat

Trump is threatening to sue Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for “gross incompetence” in renovating the Fed.

Doesn’t Powell know that only Trump gets to build things in Washington these days? Why couldn’t Powell just crowdfund renovations like Trump did for the White House Ballroom—or should I say the Trump Bribe Machine? Powell knows a bunch of billionaires, right?

The notion that the president is threatening a lawsuit, in either his personal or official capacity, against the Fed chair is unhinged and unprecedented, but this is how we live now.

It sure looks like Trump is teeing this up because it’s pretty clear that the Supreme Court will continue to carve out a special exception for the Fed, one where its members are insulated from removal by Trump.

Is it a coherent legal outcome to give Trump the power to fire literally everyone in the government save for a handful of Fed Board members? Absolutely not! But does that matter these days? Absolutely not!

But since it appears that the Supreme Court won’t do Trump’s bidding on this one, he’s going to go with his standard approach: scorched-earth litigation.