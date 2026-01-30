As Americans watch in horror as immigration goons are jailing innocent kids and killing U.S. citizens who dare to exercise their constitutional rights, President Donald Trump is flooding the zone with so much chaotic and horrific news in an effort to overwhelm the public.

Trump has employed the chaos strategy for years, doing so many awful things all at once so his political opponents can’t craft a message to address it all or successfully organize to stop his obvious wrongs.

A photo of 37-year-old Alex Pretti, who was fatally shot by a U.S. Border Patrol agent on Jan. 24, is displayed at the scene of the killing.

But it’s especially terrifying now, as the strategy is an effort to get away with literal murder, financial heist, and election rigging.

Let me explain.

The killing of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis ginned up so much righteous anger that even Republicans felt the need to criticize Trump, finally saying that they are open to discussing changes to his immigration enforcement tactics.

It's a shocking development as Republicans have otherwise let Trump do whatever he wants, no matter how evil and lawless.

But as his grip on the GOP faltered this week, Trump unleashed a new torrent of horrors to change the narrative and once again overwhelm his critics.

He had the FBI raid the offices of Fulton County's election officials in Georgia on Wednesday, with agents taking boxes of ballots and voting equipment. It’s part of an obvious quest for Trump to muddy the waters with fake claims of voter fraud to justify making changes to the 2026 elections that could help Republicans steal the midterms.

Then on Thursday, Trump filed a lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service, seeking $10 billion of your hard-earned tax dollars—yes billion, with a “b”—in damages. Trump says he’s owed that enormous sum because his tax returns—which proved that he's a tax cheat—were leaked during his first term in office.

To put that into perspective, $10 billion is one-third of the money needed to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies to millions of Americans for one year. It’s also worth 25 White House ballroom projects, which Trump now estimates will cost $400 million.

If you think that Trump won't be successful in stealing your cash for his own personal benefit, remember that Trump has turned the Department of Justice into his personal revenge machine that does what he wants, no matter how lawless.

What’s more, the head of the IRS and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent would cut the check. Yes, the same toady who defends Trump's every move.

Then on Friday morning, Trump announced his pick for Federal Reserve chair, choosing Republican sycophant Kevin Marsh, who will likely bend to Trump's will on monetary policy.

He also had the DOJ arrest journalists for covering a protest in a Minnesota church, a gross violation of the First Amendment and his latest despicable perversion of justice to punish his perceived enemies.

Of course, Trump's horrific actions have taken a toll on his popularity.

x Datawrapper Content

A Pew Research Center poll released Thursday found Trump's approval falling to a second-term low of 37%, with even Republican support tumbling.

"Last year, 67% [of Republicans] said they supported all or most of Trump’s plans and policies. Today, 56% do," the poll found.

But if Trump can flood the zone to get away with stealing taxpayer money and changing election rules to rig the midterms, then public opinion won't matter.

We are long past a constitutional crisis.