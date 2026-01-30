A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Journalists arrested as Trump team sets fire to First Amendment

Free speech is quickly becoming a thing of the past in Trump’s America.

Why Trump’s new Fed chair nominee should terrify us all

He’s so 2008.

FCC pushes to punish talk shows as Trump-friendly media gets a pass

Jimmy Kimmel can’t catch a break.

Cartoon: Bye-bye, Bovino

If only he took the rest of the fascists with him …

Trump's bogus Board of Peace plots to squat in seized federal building

Because nothing says “peace” like slapping your name on a stolen building.

Trump shill blames economic malaise on dormant mystery 'machines'

Worried about the bleak trade report? The machines just haven’t been turned on yet, silly goose!

