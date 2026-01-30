President Donald Trump held a press conference Friday to offer up yet another fact-free retelling of recent history.

“Elections have consequences. The people want law and order, and we have a silent majority,” Trump said. “We have a silent majority of people. They don't go and riot and everything else, but they like what we're doing.”

He went on to ramble through a story about random—and likely imaginary—residents of Washington, D.C., who have purportedly thanked him for sending federal troops to combat crime that did not exist.

Trump, who was shellacked by Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, remains committed to his revisionist history in which his attempt to overturn those election results is justified—something he’s now using the power of his office to reinforce.