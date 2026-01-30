Kari Lake hasn’t really been top of mind as of late, as her current task of destroying the once-venerable Voice of America doesn’t dovetail neatly with the Trump administration’s current fixation on using immigration agents to terrorize blue cities.

Sure, she’s been making television appearances by trundling over to Newsmax and One America Network to weigh in on things like election fraud and immigration, neither of which has anything to do with her job. But she can break some laws in her official role too!

Yes, Lake’s options are limited here. Nothing about running VOA lends itself to the flashy vibe that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is cultivating. The VOA is for broadcasting outside of U.S. borders, generally to non-Americans. Tough to roll that up into the full-on Nazi meme vibe the Department of Homeland Security has going on.

Kari Lake speaks at CPAC on Feb. 21, 2025.

But Lake isn’t afraid to show how committed she is to propping up President Donald Trump.

So on the one-year anniversary of Trump 2.0, Lake booked herself on VOA, where she was interviewed on the network’s Persian-language service. And by “interviewed” we mean “obsequiously, lavishly, inappropriately, and probably illegally praised Trump.”

The service is targeted toward Iran, where state violence is aiming to crush mass protests. But rather than talk about that, Lake repeated Trump’s oft-told fantasy of having ended eight wars, bragging about his “peace through strength” and dubbing him “the president of peace.”

She also trashed judges who have ruled against Dear Leader as an “out-of-control judiciary” and slammed former President Joe Biden’s record. You will note that none of these things have anything to do with Iran.

When asked about these comments by NPR, Lake’s response was hilariously clunky and transparently false.

"VOA is telling the story of the brave Iranian people and their fight for freedom. That story cannot be told without sharing statements from President Trump or the support the Iranian people have for him,” she said.

That’s not even facially true—you can certainly tell any story about the bravery of the Iranian people and not mention Trump at all.

If Lake wanted to highlight that Iranians support … whatever it is that Trump is supposed to be doing there … she just could have had the actual journalists at VOA interview some Iranians who would say just that.

Besides being stupid, this is unheard of and likely illegal. There’s supposed to be a firewall between VOA’s editorial and news staff and any political decisions or decision-makers, but we’re clearly long past respecting that now.

This isn’t the first instance of the VOA choosing to praise Trump rather than cover the turmoil in Iran. Last June, when Iranians were tuning in to perhaps learn more about why Israel had attacked them the day prior, they instead got a two-hour broadcast of Trump’s military parade.

It’s good that Lake knows her real job is to puff up Trump, because it doesn’t appear that anyone knows what her job title or duties actually are.

The Voice of America building in Washington, D.C.

She isn’t the VOA director because then Trump wouldn’t be able to remove her or appoint her replacement. Only the VOA board can do that, and Trump dissolved the board. Maybe Lake is a senior adviser? Who knows.

It must be weird to be Lake, who took a gig she clearly thought was high-level, only to get a job where she’s supposed to phase out her agency and therefore her own job.

Though she did eagerly step up to execute the first part of Trump’s plan: firing the hundreds, perhaps thousands, of contractors and employees broadcasting all over the world.

Lake was always angling to be a mini-Trump, what with her profoundly unhinged insistence that she won her 2022 race for governor in Arizona—behavior that likely made her appealing to the president. Election deniers have to stick together.

But Lake doesn’t seem to be a talented enough propagandist to keep her VOA regime afloat.

Sure, Lake isn’t the only person Trump tasked with dismantling their own agency. Education Secretary Linda McMahon received the same instructions, but then Trump figured out there were actually reasons to keep the Education Department around, namely to wreck public schools and shift tax dollars to private religious ones instead.

But VOA isn’t as easy to weaponize against people who Trump hates or to line his pockets. And since a pesky court decision requires them to keep broadcasting, it looks like Lake’s pathetic ass-kissing won’t be over anytime soon.