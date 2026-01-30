President Donald Trump sought to defend the violent and deadly immigration raids being carried out in Minneapolis by the Department of Homeland Security, saying that "elections have consequences" and that a majorities of Americans actually like what they are seeing.

He made the remark in response to a question from a woman who was part of the White House press pool on Friday. She asked Trump to respond to a comment from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who said that the violent immigration crackdown Trump has unleashed in Minneapolis could cause a civil war.

Trump then gave a lengthy response in which he said—in the meandering moronic way only Trump can—that people like his immigration enforcement. Anyone who is mad, he said, is just a paid protester and "insurrectionist," and people are actually thanking him for his immigration tactics.

"I'll say it very plainly—elections have consequences," Trump said. "The people want law and order. And we have a silent majority. We have a silent majority of people. They don't go and riot and everything else, but they like what we're doing."

Where to even begin?

First off, how rich of Trump to categorize people who are against the unconstitutional and violent immigration raids he has unleashed as “insurrectionists.” In fact, it’s his own knuckle-dragging supporters that rioted when they were angry they didn’t get their way in the 2020 election.

But most of all, in no way, shape, or form is there a majority—or anything close to it—that likes what Trump is doing on immigration.

Poll after poll shows that Americans overwhelmingly say that immigration agents—who now have the blood of two U.S. citizens from Minneapolis on their hands, as well as multiple other people who have survived immigration officers' shootings and beatings—have gone too far with their enforcement tactics.

Even a Fox News poll from this week found that Republicans—yes, the crowd that usually laps up whatever bullshit Dear Leader spews—are growing more concerned with the immigration crackdowns.

The poll found that 59% of Americans think Immigration and Customs Enforcement "is being too aggressive in its efforts to deport illegal immigrants." That includes 27% of Republicans—more than half of whom said that ICE is using too much force.

Indeed, ICE's cruelty and violence has gotten so bad that Latino Republicans have warned Trump that if he doesn't reverse course, it will spell doom for the GOP in the 2026 elections.

It seems Trump, however, has not gotten that message.

He thinks everyone loves watching ICE snuff out the lives of people who are exercising their constitutional right to expose the rogue agency’s unlawful conduct.

Because, say it with me now, he is a malignant narcissist who can do no wrong—and only be wronged by others.