Agricultural Secretary Brooke Rollins appeared on Fox News Friday, where she boasted about the GOP budget cuts that have successfully removed about 1.75 million Americans from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

But don’t worry, this is just part of President Donald Trump’s American dream.

“The American dream is not being on food stamp programs,” Rollins said. “We haven't released it yet, but as of yesterday, we have moved 1.75 million people off of SNAP. 1,750,000 people that were on the food stamp program when the president was sworn in one year ago have now moved off a stronger economy, higher wages.”

We're bringing back the dignity of work — giving people a hand 𝘶𝘱 instead of a hand out! pic.twitter.com/eQKLyRD7td — Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) January 30, 2026

According to the Department of Agriculture, about 39% of SNAP recipients are children, meaning that hundreds of thousands of kids are getting what Rollins calls a “hand up”—though it probably feels more like a middle finger.

At the same time, experts say that the official unemployment rate fails to capture the growing number of "functionally unemployed" Americans—people actively seeking employment but who can’t secure a full-time job or are stuck earning "poverty-level wages."

Trump’s chaotic economic policies have failed to bring back promised manufacturing jobs, destabilized the job market, and driven up the cost of living.

That’s some American dream.