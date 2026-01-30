The film Donald Trump believes everyone has been waiting for finally hit theaters on Friday after an awkward black carpet premiere at the Kennedy Center Thursday night.

Famously absent first lady Melania Trump appeared before a slew of press to promote the “Melania” documentary—and surprisingly weighed in on the ongoing chaos and violence caused by her husband’s mass deportation campaign.

A growing number of people, including those previously in the president’s camp, have called out the Trump administration for inciting violence against its citizens and for its use of force on immigrants.

But Melania didn’t shy away when asked about the elephant on the carpet. Instead, she told USA Today that she, unlike her husband, wants peace.

"I’m an immigrant, I'm coming from a different country," the first lady said. "I'm very proud to be an American citizen." Melania went on to say that she wishes for “unity” and said that she is “against the violence.”

Donald Trump was busy mingling with a handful of his Cabinet members, including Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Education Secretary Linda McMahon, who were in attendance at the premiere.

Even Nicki Minaj, Trump’s newest celebrity super fan, and disgraced former interim U.S. attorney Alina Habba graced the black carpet. But the people who weren’t there raised some eyebrows too.

Donald’s son Eric Trump and his wife Lara missed out on the big day. Melania’s beloved son Barron was nowhere to be found. Donald’s daughters Tiffany and Ivanka Trump were absent as well.

As for Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, maybe she missed the shindig because she was still busy lurking around an FBI raid of a Georgia election center.

Then everyone piled into the theater to watch the movie that Amazon MGM Studios paid $40 million for and spent $35 million promoting—well, everyone except the majority of the media who were present.

Almost every member of the press was barred from viewing the film, except for One America News anchor Dan Ball and his wife.

But don’t worry, film critics were still able to do their job as soon as the film directed by accused sex offender Brett Ratner hit theaters.

No one had any issues securing tickets, given that the majority of theaters across the U.S. did not sell out. As a matter of fact, scores of people shared screenshots of theaters with few to zero ticket sales in cities across America.

As for those who got paid to watch the film, the reviews weren’t very kind.

The Guardian reported one of the major highlights of “Melania” is some hint that the first lady and president might just maybe still have a sex life, given one sensual touch from Melania to Donald’s waist.

Then again, the critic also described a phone call between the couple as Melania trying to “get a cold-caller off the line.”

First lady Melania Trump arrives for the premiere of her movie "Melania" at The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center For The Performing Arts on Jan. 29 in Washington.

At the very least, the movie confirms that the former model prefers tight, well-fitted clothing and for everyone that surrounds her to match her style. And, in the end, the film critic confirms that the nearly two-hour pat on the back felt exactly like that: “it lasts forever.”

It’s hard to get a read on general audience reactions just yet, given the review bombs prior to the release. However, that response alone sends its own message: People are not interested in a film about the first lady, produced by the first lady, and paid for by Amazon billionaire and Trump sycophant Jeff Bezos.

Los Angeles citizens made that clear as well with defiled billboards.

While moviegoers may be uninterested and film critics are unimpressed, any upcoming film awards may be the final arbiter. If the Trump family is lucky, maybe FIFA will create its own Academy Award for the first lady. She can place it next to her husband’s FIFA Peace Prize.