Caribbean Matters is a weekly series from Daily Kos.

Most readers here are likely familiar with the Spanish-language song "Guantanamera." It has been sung by a long list of singers, most notably by Pete Seeger:

x YouTube Video

You may or may not be familiar with the man who wrote the song: José Julián Martí Pérez, better known to the world as simply José Martí. Born on Jan. 28, 1853, in Havana, Cuba, to Spanish parents, Martí would grow up to become not only a major figure in the Cuban struggle to free itself from Spain, but also in the world of literature and philosophy.

On Jan. 31, 1895, Martí embarked on a ship from New York to Santo Domingo after planning the battle for Cuban independence, which was not won until after the end of of the Spanish-American War and the U.S. occupation of Cuba,

Martí died in battle in Cuba on May 19,1895. He did not live to see independence granted by Spain on May 20, 1902. He left a rich history of contributions though he died at the young age of 42.

Several documentaries tell his story, which include the time he spent as an exiled immigrant in New York and Florida.

PBS’ South Florida station produced “The Story of José Martí”:

x YouTube Video

From South Florida PBS’ video notes: José Martí is venerated as the father of Cuban Independence. A poet and journalist, Marti led an insurrection in 1895 against the Spanish government in Cuba. This extraordinary Cuban patriot was both a literary pioneer, regarded as the father of Modernism, and a fighter for Cuban independence. Actor Andy García reads from Martí 's letters and poems, and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Liz Balmaseda narrates. This video explores: -His artistic and literary contributions as the father of Latin American modernism- His early arrest, imprisonment, and exile by Spanish colonial authorities -The powerful role of exile in shaping his political vision and writings-Key milestones: his time in New York and Florida, forming the Cuban Revolutionary Party, and drafting foundational documents -Martí’s ultimate return to Cuba and his martyrdom, immortalized through lyrical diaries In this short video, former Judge EJ Salcines, who is also a historian, documents Martí’s time in Tampa, Florida:

x YouTube Video

For those of you who prefer to read biographies, I suggest ”José Martí:A Revolutionary Life” by Alfred J. López.

In José Martí: A Revolutionary Life, Alfred J. López presents the definitive biography of the Cuban patriot and martyr. Writing from a nonpartisan perspective and drawing on years of research using original Cuban and U.S. sources, including materials never before used in a Martí biography, López strips away generations of mythmaking and portrays Martí as Cuba’s greatest founding father and one of Latin America’s literary and political giants, without suppressing his public missteps and personal flaws. In a lively account that engrosses like a novel, López traces the full arc of Martí’s eventful life, from his childhood and adolescence in Cuba, to his first exile and subsequent life in Spain, Mexico City, and Guatemala, through his mature revolutionary period in New York City and much-mythologized death in Cuba on the battlefield at Dos Ríos.

Biography has details on Marti’s life here in the United States:

After wanderings that included stays in France and Venezuela, by 1881, Martí had settled in New York City, where he wrote in both English and Spanish for several newspapers, including a regular column for Buenos Aires' La Nación. Tackling a variety of subjects, Martí was as skilled at social and political commentary as he was at literary criticism. He wrote well-received essays about such poets as Walt Whitman, and he shared his impressions of the United States as a correspondent. In one of his most famous essays, "Our America" (1881), he called for Latin American countries to unite. He also suggested that these countries learn from the United States, but establish governments based on their own cultures and needs. He also continued to write and publish poetry during this time, including the collections Ismaelillo (1882) and Versos Sencillos (1891). In addition to writing, Martí worked as a diplomat for several Latin American nations, serving as a consul for Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina. However, he never forgot about Cuba during his time abroad. Traveling around the United States, Martí developed ties with other Cubans living in exile.Many of his

Many of his poems are available online at Poemhunter and at Allpoetry. One of his most well-known is “I Have a White Rose to Tend (Verse XXXIX)”:

I have a white rose to tend

In July as in January;

I give it to the true friend

Who offers his frank hand to me.

And for the cruel one whose blows

Break the heart by which I live,

Thistle nor thorn do I give:

For him, too, I have a white rose.



CULTIVO UNA ROSA BLANCA... (Verso XXXIX)



Cultivo una rosa blanca,

En julio como en enero,

Para el amigo sincero

Que me da su mano franca.

Y para el cruel que me arranca

El corazón con que vivo,

Cardo ni oruga cultivo:

Cultivo la rosa blanca.

I’ll close with La Reina Celia Cruz’s version of “Guantanamera”:

x YouTube Video

