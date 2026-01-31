Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy defended the indefensible, blaming the killings of Minneapolis residents Renee Good and Alex Pretti on Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and former President Joe Biden.

When host Andrew Sorkin mildly pushed back, asking whether there should be any nonpartisan investigation into the killings, it sent Duffy into an incoherent invocation of the Second Amendment.

Good news: Trump says inflation is "solved" and that he has fixed all of our affordability problems!

A far-right “reporter” teed up a softball for White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt about Alex Pretti’s death at the hands of federal agents.

Trump held an event this week to promote his Trump Account savings plan, where MAGA convert Nicki Minaj made an appearance.

Tom Homan, Trump’s border czar, issued a big threat in Minnesota.

During one of President Donald Trump's Saddam Hussein-style Cabinet meetings this week, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth lavished praise on Dear Leader—and things got delusional fast.

Don’t worry, Fox News is still keeping busy pretending that President Donald Trump isn’t royally screwing up everything he touches.