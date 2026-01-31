This is an occasional roundup of people who voted for Donald Trump and are shocked to find out no one is immune from the damage and pain he causes. Many are now grappling with the consequences of their choice as it affects them and their loved ones—and possibly regretting their vote.

Of all of my issues with the American electorate, few infuriate me more than those who voted for the mad king because of Gaza—acting as if former Vice President Kamala Harris was the mastermind behind Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s war.

It’s not just the misdirected anger, or the empowerment of a Republican ticket literally hell-bent on razing Gaza and turning it into a casino resort. And it’s not just that Harris—now out of office—continues to draw protesters at her book signing events, while President Donald Trump keeps lining his pockets and crapping on the Constitution.

No, the worst part is how readily people voted to screw themselves—choosing politicians who are objectively worse not just on Gaza, but on policies that directly impact their own lives.

What was framed as a moral stand quickly became an act of self-sabotage. And now those chickens have come home to roost. People who insisted on punishing Democrats—even though Harris was demonstrably better than Trump on Gaza—are discovering that “worse” was not an abstraction. There are real-world consequences.

A Facebook post by a Florida woman, which surfaced in the r/LeopardsAteMyFace subreddit, is indicative of that crowd. The subreddit is named after the meme in which people are shocked that the policies or politicians they supported ended up personally harming them—voting for the leopards, then acting stunned when your face gets eaten.

I voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020. I was one of his staunchest defenders. By 2024, I was aware of his immoral-and frankly insane-perspective on the Israel-Palestine conflict, and my morals would not allow me to vote for him. But I did believe he was the better option between him and Kamala, considering her cabinet was actively funding a genocide.

She thought Trump was “insane” on her biggest issue and said that she couldn’t vote for him. Fair enough.

But, as so often happens with people trying to square their past Trump support, that admission is immediately followed by “but Kamala would’ve been worse.” Worse how, exactly, is rarely explained—especially since Harris’ nonexistent, entirely imagined Cabinet was supposedly “actively funding” something that the GOP-controlled Congress also funded.

I believed Trump's ego would be too powerful to allow Netanyahu to humiliate him in front of the American public, and I thought he couldn't be bought. I was wrong.

Imagine thinking that Trump couldn’t be bought.

In his first month in office, his so-called "budget cuts" resulted in my husband losing his job providing home modifications for the disabled, our family losing our health insurance, and the complete dismantling of my son's special education department.

Her husband works with disabled people. Seems pretty woke. It also seems like her son has some sort of learning disability—and she’s been voting Republican?

Put Gaza aside for a moment. This is someone whose family literally depends on government programs and funding to survive, and yet she says she used to be among Trump’s “staunchest defenders.” It’s a compounding series of catastrophically bad judgments, each one maximizing the harm to her own family.

Meanwhile, he rewarded his donors with billions and pardoned his white-collar friends who caused such immense suffering and loss.

Trump did that during his first term, and she still voted for him again in 2020. You know who didn’t reward their donors with billions and pardon their white-collar friends? Presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter, and so on. Harris would have governed with the same ethical baseline.

He, along with his carnival sideshow of appointees, has humiliated us on the world stage. He's threatened our allies. He's intensified our financial crisis while convincing Americans that other poor people are the cause of their suffering. I've watched Americans abducted off the streets for exercising their First Amendment rights. Even more frightening, I've watched Americans perform mental gymnastics to explain why the First Amendment is not a right. The same is now happening with the Second Amendment as we speak-all while he entertains bi-monthly slumber parties with a wanted war criminal.

So I want to be snarky here, but it’s actually impressive to see someone who used to be enmeshed in the MAGA cult emerge and see reality for the first time.

In 2026, basic empathy is shamed because he's normalized cruelty. I am convinced this administration could curb-stomp a baby on live television and people would still make excuses for it. Your patriotism has become loyalism. This is not unique in history. We know how this ends. It's not too late-but it's pretty fucking close.

If only there had been warning signs that Trump could, say, “shoot someone on 5th Avenue” and not lose voters.

Okay, I admit it: It’s hard to resist the instinct to scream “I told you so!” repeatedly. But unlike many people who sour on Trump while still insisting Harris would’ve been worse, this woman appears to be genuinely rethinking things. Her mostly private Facebook page now includes a video of Democrats grilling Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, tagged with #firenoem.

That matters, because she lives in a swing county outside of Tampa—exactly the kind of place where marginal shifts decide elections. One person changing their mind isn’t just a personal journey. In a county like that, it ripples outward to friends, family, coworkers, and neighbors who are far more likely to trust someone they know than a politician they don’t.

I can’t hide my frustration that what was obvious to 75,017,613 of us who voted for Harris somehow eluded so many. But it’s worth remembering how close this country actually is.

Last year, Republicans held a narrow 46–45% partisan advantage, according to Pew Research. The year before that, Democrats led 49–48%. We are, for all intents and purposes, a 50–50 nation.

Shift that balance by just 5 points and suddenly it’s 55–45—an advantage that’s durable, resilient, and resistant to the small electoral shifts that elected Trump twice. That’s how you build an enduring governing majority.

So yes, it’s tempting to throw up our hands in exasperation. But the path forward runs straight through moments like this—people opening their eyes to the reality of Trump’s America, then having the courage to say so out loud to a circle of likely Republican voters. That’s how change actually happens.