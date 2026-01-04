Enjoy these cartoons highlighting the many ways that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the worst. And feel free to share more of your favorites in the comments.
Cartoon: Pick your poison, by Tim Campbell
Originally published Feb. 2.
Cartoon: Lollipop with a side of leprosy, by Pedro Molina
Originally published Aug. 11.
Cartoon: Vaccines and blockheads, by Clay Jones
Originally published Sept. 5.
Cartoon: Medical emergency, by Mike Luckovich
Originally published Sept. 6.
Cartoon: Don’t get well soon!, by Jack Ohman
Originally published Sept. 12.
Cartoon: Sh-t for brains, by Tim Campbell
Originally published Sept. 14.
Cartoon: Physician vs. politician, by Clay Bennett
Originally published Oct. 28.
Cartoon: Double whammy, by Pedro Molina
Originally published Nov. 29.