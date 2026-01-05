Thanks to the fact that President Donald Trump fully stocked his administration with horrible minions dedicated to dismantling American democracy on all fronts, he’s got plenty of free time to do what he loves best: building tacky, gaudy, gilded monuments to himself.

And this time, he’s got all of Washington, D.C., to play with.

And this time, he’s got all of your money.

Friday’s announcement that the National Park Service will spend $54 million to finally freshen up D.C.’s fountains might have been welcome, a signal of commitment to the civic duty of keeping our nation’s capital beautiful and accessible. But this is the Trump administration that we’re talking about.

Per the park service, this is “part of a broader effort to restore aging infrastructure while improving the appearance of some of the city’s most prominent civic landscapes ahead of the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026.”

Laudable, to be sure, but imagine the howls of rage if Barack Obama or Joe Biden decided to spend $50 million on fountains. House Republicans would have convened a special committee to investigate the travesty, and Sen. Ted Cruz would have employed a filibuster or something to stop it.

But since Trump sees the nation’s birthday as a celebration of him, suddenly there’s money. So, so much money.

Perhaps you peeped the wildly garish light show over on the Washington Monument when it launched on New Year’s Eve? The administration called it “the opening signature moment of a year-long series of marquee national events celebrating the triumph of the American spirit.” Pretty sure the triumph of the American spirit doesn’t require making the Washington Monument look like a cheap 1970s Times Square sign.

The Washington Monument on Dec. 31, 2025, celebrating America's 250th year.

Or maybe you caught that the Kennedy Center might have marble armrests, which Trump bragged were “Unlike anything ever done or seen before!”

Maybe he’s going to get a bulk discount on the marble, since he also seems to be planning to cover his dumb illegal ballroom in marble as well. Trump is so hyped about this that he stopped his presidential motorcade at an industrial park in Florida so he could hop out and do a deal.

Leader of the free world, just chilling and taking a side trip to a marble company about his ballroom. Totally normal.

Trump also just made good on his threat from last month to terminate the National Link Trust’s 50-year lease to manage the public golf courses in the District. But that was before Trump took office and was granted blanket permission from the Supreme Court to do whatever he wants—and what he wants is golf courses.

The National Links Trust is out based on some vague assertion that they failed to provide a plan to rectify the made-up allegations the administration leveled against them.

It would have been hard to provide a plan, given that the letter to the NLT telling them they were in default didn’t explain what the default was or how the NLT could fix it.

It’s not just that Trump wants to uglify the whole of D.C. by treating it like an especially large private club, one that just happens to have an endless stream of public money to play with. It’s also that he wants to slap his name on everything.

The latest building to be defaced with Trump’s name was the Kennedy Center, even though changing its name is literally against the law. He also slapped his name on the U.S. Institute of Peace, an especially weird move since the administration is trying to completely shutter it.

But hey, get that name on there so that when they turn the building into luxury Trump Tower-style condos or whatever, Trump’s name is already there. Efficient!

And then there’s the ballroom. And the desecration and gildification of the Oval Office. And let’s face it: we know full well he’s going to get his cronies to agree to name his big dumb arch after him.

The whole thing is giving Saddam Hussein palace vibes, if Hussein had been a two-bit developer instead of a dictator. Unfortunately, Trump is both, and it looks like there’s no one to stop him from turning DC into a garish nightmare, a monument to his completely terrible taste.

Cass Gilbert’s gotta be spinning in his grave, but at least he’s dead and doesn’t have to witness this.