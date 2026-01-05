Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday that he will not seek reelection for a third term, abruptly ending a bid that he launched just months ago and reopening the race for one of the country’s most reliably Democratic governorships.

The decision immediately reshapes the state’s political landscape and elevates Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar as a leading contender to succeed him.

Walz sat down privately with Klobuchar on Sunday to tell her that he’s stepping aside, according to multiple reports. In turn, she let him know that she’s interested in running. Word of the meeting quickly made the rounds among Democrats, stirring talk of an orderly transition between two of the party’s most entrenched figures in the state.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, then-Democratic vice presidential nominee, campaigns in October 2024.

Jumping into the governor’s race would be a pragmatic bet for Klobuchar. After all, Minnesota hasn’t elected a Republican governor since 2006, and Democrats still have a firm grip on statewide politics.

A run for governor could also offer Klobuchar a strategic escape from a brewing internal fight in the Senate. She’s currently the No. 3 Democrat but faces the prospect of a difficult caucus contest for the party’s whip position against Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii, who has reportedly secured commitments from a majority of Democratic senators. Some in the party had hoped Klobuchar would seek the role, though running for governor would remove her from that fray altogether.

It would also position her differently on the national stage. As a Midwestern governor, Klobuchar could strengthen her case for future presidential consideration should Democrats look her way again.

But Walz’s decision has far less to do with personal ambition than with political exhaustion.

Walz, a former high school teacher and National Guard veteran who climbed all the way to the 2024 Democratic vice presidential ticket, has spent the better part of the past year mired in fallout from a sweeping fraud scandal tied to Minnesota’s social services programs. Federal prosecutors have documented hundreds of millions of dollars in fraud involving autism services, housing, and meals programs, with investigators suggesting that the total could eventually reach into the billions.

Walz hasn’t been accused of any personal wrongdoing. But Republicans have seized on the scandal to paint him as mismanaging the state’s programs.

The spotlight on Minnesota’s troubles has only sharpened under the Trump administration. State officials now face a January 9 deadline to provide federal authorities with information about child care providers and parents receiving federal funds, according to CNN, marking the latest escalation in investigations that began under the Biden administration and have since taken on sharper political overtones.

Axios reported that Walz’s decision came amid growing concern from fellow Democrats over slipping approval ratings and the steady drumbeat of negative headlines.

“I came to the conclusion that I can’t give a political campaign my all,” Walz said in a statement. “Every minute I spend defending my own political interests would be a minute I can’t spend defending the people of Minnesota against the criminals who prey on our generosity and the cynics who prey on our differences.”

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota is considered a top contender to run for governor now that Walz has ended his reelection bid.

According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, Walz had privately wavered over seeking another term even before announcing his reelection bid in September. He questioned whether he wanted to serve 12 consecutive years as governor and was further shaken by the June 14 assassination of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband.

Despite Walz’s exit, Democrats are not seen as being on particularly shaky ground. The party has won every statewide office in Minnesota for nearly two decades, and most early forecasts still rate the race as leaning Democratic.

Even so, Walz’s growing political liabilities had already drawn a sizable Republican bench, including House Speaker Lisa Demuth and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Beyond Klobuchar, Axios reports that Attorney General Keith Ellison and Secretary of State Steve Simon are considered plausible Democratic contenders.

But Klobuchar, who won a fourth Senate term in 2024, has long expressed interest in serving as a chief executive. A former prosecutor and 2020 presidential candidate, she now appears closer than ever to making that long-standing ambition a reality.