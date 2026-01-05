The House Republican leadership team's days in power may be numbered. GOP lawmakers are quietly talking about deposing not just Speaker Mike Johnson but also his lieutenants in the next session of Congress, believing they squandered the first year of their majority, MS NOW reported on Monday.

One unnamed House Republican—who spoke to MS NOW under the condition of anonymity to avoid repercussions—called Johnson and his leadership team "weak, reactive, and unintelligent" and that they “[e]xpect the silent majority in the GOP conference to push for entirely new faces, and an entirely new approach, in the next Congress.”

“It is the increasing sense across the entire continuum of the Republican Conference, from the Freedom Caucus to the Tuesday Group, that there is a need to elect an entirely new leadership team in the 120th Congress,” the anonymous member said.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, left, is joined by then-Rep. Mark Green, center, and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, right, in May 2025.

Chatter began ahead of the holidays about getting rid of Johnson. Retiring Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York said that if a speaker election were held now, Johnson would not have the votes.

“I believe that the majority of Republicans would vote for new leadership,” Stefanik said in early December. “It’s that widespread.”

Yet the discussion has now broadened to getting rid of not just Johnson but his entire leadership team, which includes House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer of Minnesota, and House Republican Conference Chair Lisa McClain of Michigan.

Last in December, Johnson wrote an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal’s right-wing editorial page, trying to assuage frustration from his rank-and-file members. The editorial was headlined "House Republicans had a great year," and Johnson claimed he oversaw "one of the most productive first years of any Congress in our lifetimes."

That’s a blatant lie, of course. Statistics show that the current session of Congress has been historically unproductive—in large part due to Johnson's decision to keep the House out of session for about two months mid the government shutdown.

As such, that argument did not sit well with House Republicans, some of whom publicly criticized Johnson and his team.

“The latter half of the year, in particular, starting with the speaker’s baffling decision to keep the House out of session for two months while the country was mired in a very harmful shutdown, that did not really match the tone of the op-ed,” GOP Rep. Kevin Kiley of California told MS NOW.

If Republicans lose their House majority in this year’s midterm elections—as polling and special election results suggest will happen—Johnson and his leadership team's standing will be even more at risk.

It’s also unclear who would step up to lead the rancorous House Republican caucus, or how messy a process it would be for it to coalesce behind someone.

After all, in 2023, it took then-Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California 15 rounds to secure the votes to become speaker—a position he lasted in for just nine months before then-Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida led a successful campaign to oust him. After McCarthy stepped aside, it took three weeks before Republicans coalesced behind Johnson, who was a relative unknown at the time.

Whatever happens, no tears should be shed for Johnson nor his team, who have been shameless lapdogs for Trump—so much so that even Republicans are mad.

“I don’t discount how challenging the job is, but he seems to have done the one thing that frustrates pretty much everyone in our conference, by simply making the House of Representatives a lot less relevant in recent months,” Kiley told MS NOW.