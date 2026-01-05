Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced on Monday that Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly would receive a demotion of his military retirement rank after Kelly and other Democrats called on members of the military to follow the law.

Before serving as an astronaut and a senator, Kelly was a decorated naval aviator who flew 39 combat missions during the first Gulf War. After 25 years of service, he retired from the Navy at the rank of captain.

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, shown in December.

In a post on X, Hegseth lied that Kelly and other Democrats had “released a reckless and seditious video that was clearly intended to undermine good order and military discipline.”

“The department has initiated retirement grade determination proceedings under 10 U.S.C. § 1370(f), with reduction in his retired grade resulting in a corresponding reduction in retired pay,” Hegseth said, adding that a “Letter of Censure” would be placed in Kelly’s official military file.

This political retaliation is in response to a video Kelly made alongside other Democratic lawmakers who served in the nation’s military and intelligence agencies. The video reminded troops that under the oath they swore before joining the armed forces, they must disobey illegal orders—a bedrock component of the nation’s military.

x We want to speak directly to members of the Military and the Intelligence Community. The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution. Don’t give up the ship. — Senator Elissa Slotkin (@slotkin.senate.gov) 2025-11-18T13:31:25.167Z

After the video was released, President Donald Trump described it as “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!” He also wrote, “Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand - We won’t have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET.”

At the time the video came out, Trump and his team faced criticism for a series of extrajudicial killings they carried out in the Caribbean Sea. Since then, the administration has violated Venezuela’s sovereignty—without congressional authorization—and abducted that nation’s leader, Nicolás Maduro.

The Democratic lawmakers in the video have rejected Trump’s attempt to silence them, promising to continue advocating for the military to stay within American law and tradition.

In a December interview, Kelly said Hegseth was “not a serious person” and noted that the defense secretary had recently been at the center of the leak of military information via the Signal chat app—a scandal commonly known as “Signalgate.”

A report from the Department of Defense inspector general found that Hegseth was in violation of government policy by using his personal device while discussing military data, and that the lives of service members were endangered because of his actions in the scandal.

Polling has shown that the public does not agree with Hegseth/Trump’s rhetoric about Kelly.

In a November poll from YouGov, 49% of Americans said the video was “not treason,” including 71% of Democrats, 51% of independents, and even 28% of Republicans. Only 25% of Americans said it amounted to treason, and not even a majority of Republicans thought it did.